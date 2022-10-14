ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOVA Dude
4d ago

Here’s the SOLUTION for those in conflict with Governor Youngkin’s Transgender Policy - Let the “transgender” students use the bathrooms in the teachers’ lounge.

loudounnow.com

Amended Complaint Filed in Challenge to School Division's Gender Policies

Eleven parents who filed suit against the Loudoun County Public School system, the School Board and several administrators over student gender identity policies last week submitted an amended complaint after a judge said their initial filing was too broad. The amended complaint removes Loudoun County Public Schools as a defendant...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. considering recruiting teachers from Barbados to address shortage

Leaders in Virginia’s largest school system are working with the Barbados Ministry of Education to explore the possibility of recruiting teachers from the Caribbean island to address its staffing shortage. In an email to the Fairfax County School Board, obtained by WTOP via a Freedom of Information Act request,...
fredericksburg.today

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee

Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Youngkin stumps with Vega in Virginia swing House district

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin stumped with Republican House candidate Yesli Vega Monday night as part of a campaigning push for Republicans in three swing districts throughout the commonwealth. Vega, who is trying to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) in Virginia's 7th District, appeared with Youngkin at a campaign rally in...
VIRGINIA STATE
mymcmedia.org

Activists Ensure Latest Drag Queen Story Hour Goes Uninterrupted

State delegates and county legislators stood in solidarity with about 50 rainbow flag wavers as they greeted the young children attending Drag Queen Story Hour in Downtown Silver Spring Saturday. The LGBTQ+ activists, who are with Parasol Patrol DMV, gathered to ensure that the young children and their families could...
SILVER SPRING, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site

On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

