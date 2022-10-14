Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jets Packers Football
New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left, celebrates with teammates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Syndication: Nashville
No. 18-Delanie Walker: Tennessee Titans tight end Walker (82) watches the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at Nissan Stadium Aug. 25, 2019. Gw59943
NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch
Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills, who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception...
Bucs coach: Tom Brady doesn’t get ‘special treatment’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Tom Brady doesn't get "special treatment" while addressing the quarterback's absence from the team's final walkthrough to attend the wedding of Robert Kraft. But it is getting special attention. Brady missing Saturday's final walkthrough is getting scrutiny in the aftermath of Tampa's bad loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Bucs were 9.5-point favorites but lost 20-18. ...
Syndication: Beaver County Times
Kenny Pickett (8) of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to the Steelers medical staff after being sacked during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Broncos activating S Justin Simmons for 'MNF'
The Denver Broncos are activating All-Pro safety Justin Simmons for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported. Simmons has missed the past four games with an injured quad. Denver designated him for a return from injured reserve last week. He was hurt in the Broncos' season opener at Seattle. Simmons, 28,...
Titans back to work, looking to be healthier after bye week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes to get outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts. Maybe starting safety Amani Hooker and starting right guard Nate Davis too. A bye and a long weekend off, even if it comes at the first opportunity in the NFL schedule, has to do something good for a banged-up team right? ...
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers coach on Kenny Pickett: 'If he's cleared, he'll play'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be under center if he's available to play this weekend. First things first, however. Pickett remains in concussion protocol after he exited the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, with the tackle causing Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. ...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Falcons put CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) on IR
The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Hayward, 33, will have to miss at least four weeks, but the Falcons are worried it might be longer. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday the injury could be "long-term." Hayward sustained the injury in the second half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game and did not return. ...
All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins returns as Cards lose Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned from the suspended list Monday and could be back on the field Thursday night when the New Orleans Saints roll into town. And for 2-4 Arizona, the help couldn't be more timely. "He's gonna be anxious to get the ball in his hands and be super competitive. We need him to lift us up, there's no question, with how we're playing right now,"...
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp
Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension
The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo after playing his first two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2018, he has recorded 27 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 46 career games. --Field Level Media
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Walker, 38, began his 14-season NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013. Walker will make it official on Tuesday afternoon when he holds a press conference at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. ...
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsjets 1016221995djp
Christian McCaffrey Next Team Odds: Bills favored to land star RB
The Carolina Panthers fired their coach last week and unloaded one disgruntled offensive playmaker on Monday, but will they also move franchise running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline? The Panthers are reportedly open to listening to offers, although the chances of a deal being completed are uncertain. Carolina dropped to 1-5 on the season with Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and the Panthers have now lost 12 of their past 13 games overall. ...
Report: Texans fire EVP Jack Easterby
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired after four seasons with the organization, ESPN reported Monday. Easterby was hired by the franchise in 2019 after serving a utility role with the New England Patriots, where he served various departments and at one point was the team's chaplain. Texans CEO Cal McNair said Easterby had significant influence in the organization and was critical in the team's...
Reports: NFL to approve Stan Kroenke debt to pay St. Louis settlement
Final approval from the NFL for Rams owner Stan Kroenke's $571 million to settle a relocation lawsuit with St. Louis is expected from the league on Tuesday, per multiple reports. Kroenke owes St. Louis the balance of what was a $790 million settlement for moving the team to Los Angeles. The NFL collectively contributed $219 million, leaving Kroenke to pay the rest only after owners waive the limit in place...
