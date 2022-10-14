ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots.

Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the three-time Pro Bowler didn't feel ready to compete in this weekend's game.

Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a concussion while making a tackle in the fourth quarter of last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was replaced in the lineup by A.J. Green.

The Browns also ruled out backup offensive tackle Joe Haeg with a concussion, Stefanski said.

Ward, 25, has 21 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery for a touchdown in five games this season. He has 207 tackles, 11 interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 57 career games (56 starts) since being selected by the Browns with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Clowney, 29, has 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in three games this season. Clowney has 302 tackles, 42.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles in 100 career games (91 starts) with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Browns. Clowney was selected by the Texans with the top overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

