Bucks County, PA

Suburban Philly Student Threatened To 'Shoot Up' School, Police Say

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago

A Bucks County student is accused of making violent threats on Central Bucks West High School, authorities have announced.

The 15-year-old CB West student was arrested Thursday, Oct. 13 and charged with making terroristic threats, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department. His name was not released.

Police officials said the teen pledged to "shoot up" CB West in Snapchat messages sent to another student, and also sent video clips about other school shooting events.

The accused student also shared an "organized plan of the proposed attack," authorities claimed. Investigators suspect the teen had access to firearms at home.

The youth was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, though it's not clear when police believe the messages were sent. He remains in custody at a Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials added that the teen had been released from custody in 2021 after making similar threats.

Central Bucks School District released the following statement via email on Friday, Oct. 14:

"Central Bucks administration was made aware of a threat to Central Bucks High School West that appeared on social media, and immediately informed Central Bucks Regional Police, who made an arrest following their investigation."

"While there is a heightened security presence in place, school opened as scheduled today and is operating normally," the statement went on.

"The superintendent expressed his gratitude for those who brought this information to the attention of school staff, and to our local law enforcement for their quick response and support."

