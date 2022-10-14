ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School football playoff picture coming into view

MANSFIELD — It could be a record-setting year when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its postseason bids Sunday afternoon. Of the 19 football-playing schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area, 13 are in line for playoff berths.
