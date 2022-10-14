ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candler, NC

Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Get vaccinated: Number of flu cases worries health officials, WNC residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While many people have focused on COVID-19 over the last few years, health officials warn that it’s important not to forget about other contagious viruses as the colder months move in. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, flu...
Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville mayoral candidates Manheimer, Roney square off in debate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is right around the corner, and the seat for Asheville mayor is up for grabs. During a debate shown Monday night on My40, mayor Esther Manheimer and councilmember Kim Roney addressed everything from policing and public safety. They also spoke about job vacancies...
ASHEVILLE, NC

