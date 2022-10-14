Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Haywood County woman arrested for failing to appear for federal arraignment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman indicted by a federal grand jury has been arrested. Darris Gibson Moody is facing 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to court documents, Moody failed to appear for her arraignment Friday and...
WLOS.com
14 people face felony charges in retail theft investigation, over 4,000 items recovered
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After weeks of investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged 14 suspects and recovered more than 4,000 stolen items from an area pawn shop. The thefts, which officials say started in mid-July, happened at area Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Sportsman’s Warehouse locations...
WLOS.com
Dropped cell phone leads to suspect in McDowell County motorcycle thefts
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man was charged in the theft of two motorcycles after his cell phone was found in the area. Travis Wilson, 43, faces two counts of felonious larceny of a motor vehicle. On Sept. 28, McDowell County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Marion...
WLOS.com
Crime survey has Montford neighbors considering hired security
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of 217 residents who live in Asheville's Montford Area Historic District indicates a heightened sense of concern about violent crime. Data from the Asheville Police Department shows violent crime has been climbing in the neighborhood since 2016. News 13 reported a month ago...
WLOS.com
Attorneys argue to keep anti-trust complaint against HCA, Mission from being dismissed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local government attorneys are using a recent state court decision to keep a federal anti-trust complaint against HCA Healthcare and Mission Health from being dismissed. Attorneys for Brevard, Asheville, Buncombe and Madison counties reference business court Judge Mark Davis’ decision. Brief filed in HCA,...
WLOS.com
Two SC Highway Patrolmen struck during hit-and-run, one critically injured
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Upstate South Carolina after two Highway Patrolmen were struck during a hit-and-run, one being critically injured. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 16, on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street...
WLOS.com
'We have a huge need:' Over $1 million could go toward tackling violent crime in Buncombe
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote this week on accepting a $1.4 million grant from the Department of Justice to expand community violence intervention and prevention strategies. “We have a huge need," said Keynon Lake, founder of My Daddy Taught Me That (MDTMT). "We know...
WLOS.com
"We've just outgrown the space" Mountain sheriff's office looking to expand
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Yancey County plans to relocate its 911 Communications Center, sheriff’s office and Emergency Operations Center after receiving grant and state appropriated funds. County leaders said the departments need room to expand to keep up with growth in the county. “When this building was...
WLOS.com
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
WLOS.com
NC election officials prepare for early voting, urge voters to check sample ballots
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is just weeks away, but early voting is even closer!. Early voting in North Carolina begins Thursday, Oct. 20. Buncombe County plans to have 12 early voting sites that will open that day. “During early voting, you can go to any of...
WLOS.com
Triumph over trauma: A survivor's story of addiction, mental illness and suicide
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Note: This story includes sensitive topics, like self-harm and suicide. A fade-in from black reveals 41-year-old Brad Harrison sitting alone in front of a grey backdrop that you might find in a photographer's studio. "I'm from Burnsville, North Carolina. Very small town," he says as...
WLOS.com
More than a year after Fred, Legal Aid of NC still offers free help to flood survivors
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been well more than a year since the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred ravaged parts of the Western North Carolina mountains. Many survivors are still working to fully recover, and many still have questions. Legal Aid of North Carolina is holding a series...
WLOS.com
Get vaccinated: Number of flu cases worries health officials, WNC residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While many people have focused on COVID-19 over the last few years, health officials warn that it’s important not to forget about other contagious viruses as the colder months move in. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, flu...
WLOS.com
Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
WLOS.com
Asheville mayoral candidates Manheimer, Roney square off in debate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Election Day is right around the corner, and the seat for Asheville mayor is up for grabs. During a debate shown Monday night on My40, mayor Esther Manheimer and councilmember Kim Roney addressed everything from policing and public safety. They also spoke about job vacancies...
WLOS.com
Mills River addiction treatment center focuses on recovery in midlife adults
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — An addiction treatment facility in Mills River is focusing on midlife recovery. At Silver Ridge, services are tailored to midlife adults, age 35 and up, who struggle with drugs or alcohol. The focus there isn't only on finding healing, but on achieving joy, too.
WLOS.com
Be patient: Work on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue about 2 months from completion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you've driven through north Asheville lately, you've probably seen the big changes on Merrimon Avenue. Unfortunately, it's not over yet. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the work is expected to continue for the next two months. NCDOT has converted the road to...
WLOS.com
Cold snap coming: Nursery workers prepare for upcoming freeze, others urged to do same
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures will drop below freezing over the next few nights in Western North Carolina and that freeze can devastate landscapes and gardens. Local nursery workers are preparing for the big freeze and urge others to do the same. At Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery...
WLOS.com
Arts & crafts festival raises funds to eliminate hunger, help Lake Lure families in need
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, a free event in Lake Lure showcased artists' work from across the region. The Lake Lure Arts and Crafts Festival, which ran Oct. 15-16, 2022, took place across from the entrance to the Lake Lure beach. There were 95 vendors that featured...
WLOS.com
'Tis the season: Fall leaf collection begins for Hendersonville residents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again when falling leaves can become a headache for homeowners and renters. Hendersonville city residents will once again have the chance to get rid of those pesky leaves with the city's "Fall Bulk Leaf Collection 2022," which runs from Oct. 17-Dec. 30.
