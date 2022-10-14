ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LeBron scores 31 points, Lakers lose to Warriors in season opener

A slow second-half start proved insurmountable for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fall to their rival the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 season opener, 123-109.LeBron James filled the state sheet and led the team in scoring, dropping 31 points while also dishing out eight assists and grabbing 14 rebounds. Anthony Davis was not far behind with 27 points. Stephen Curry led the Warriors to their opening victory, scoring 33 points while also passing out seven assists. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 college football teams exposed as frauds in Week 7

The smoke and mirrors have been removed, as these college football teams might be frauds. Eventually, we were going to find out the truth about these marquee football teams this season. Any time four top-10 teams lose in the same weekend, there are plenty of discussions to be had over...
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Everything Terry Francona said after Guardians Game 5 defeat

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona spoke to the media after Game 5, in which the New York Yankees moved on to the ALCS. Game 5 was a rough go for Tito, starting with his choice to start Aaron Civale rather than turn to ace Shane Bieber on short rest. Civale lasted just one-third of an inning, giving up a three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton to end his night.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Vilardi leads Kings to 4-3 shootout win over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the shootout winner and had a goal and an assist in regulation in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Matt Roy had two third-period goals and Cal Petersen made 31 saves in regulation and overtime and denied all three Nashville attempts in the shootout to help extend the Kings’ winning streak to three. “It’s not often we’re talking about Matt scoring two to tie the game in the third period but he has that ability,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “He’s got tremendous legs and he’s strong. He went to the net.” Cody Glass, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros made 32 saves. After winning a pair of season-opening games against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, the Predators have dropped three in a row.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Josh Naylor had the perfect reaction to taunting Yankees fans in Game 5

Guardians DH Josh Naylor tipped his cap to Yankees fans who spent much of Game 5 taunting his “rock the baby” home run celebration. The story of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians took a turn the moment Josh Naylor hit a home run in Game 4 and ran the bases while pretending to rock a baby in his arms.
