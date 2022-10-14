NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the shootout winner and had a goal and an assist in regulation in the Los Angeles Kings’ 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Matt Roy had two third-period goals and Cal Petersen made 31 saves in regulation and overtime and denied all three Nashville attempts in the shootout to help extend the Kings’ winning streak to three. “It’s not often we’re talking about Matt scoring two to tie the game in the third period but he has that ability,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “He’s got tremendous legs and he’s strong. He went to the net.” Cody Glass, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros made 32 saves. After winning a pair of season-opening games against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, the Predators have dropped three in a row.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 MINUTES AGO