Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Halloween Forest returns to Kalamazoo's Milham Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween has its grip on the Kalamazoo area. Milham Park is expected to transform into Halloween Forest Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-5 p.m. The free event will be filled with fall-themed games and activities, including:. Pumpkin bowling. Pin the spider. "Boo"loon pop. Witches Brew for Kids.
WWMT
Soak up this weekend's 70s with a scenic fall tour through Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If this week were in March, we'd say it's coming in like a lion, and out like a lamb. That's as temperatures go from feeling like freezing with a windswept rain and snow mix to start the week, to feeling like September with the sun-soaked 70s by the weekend.
WWMT
Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy smoke oozed from the second story of a Kalamazoo residence Tuesday, while public safety officers worked to control the fire. School bus safety week: Kalamazoo Public Safety sends a zero-tolerance message. The fire was reported at a home on North Edwards Street, near Prouty Street,...
WWMT
Michigan's Adventure extends 2023 season, introduces Tricks & Treats Fall Festival
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A spook-tacular season is in the works for Michigan's Adventure next fall. The amusement park, located in Muskegon, Mich., announced it will be extending their season into October next year, and will host its first-ever signature event: Tricks & Treats Fall Festival. Michigan's Adventure: Michigan's Adventure...
WWMT
Norton Shores man sentenced for selling over $43,000 worth of counterfeit baseball cards
LANSING, Mich. — Bryan Kennert, 57, of Norton Shores was sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling $43,354.94 of antique baseball card packs that he presented as original and unopened, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. The packs were opened with the cards removed, and resealed to look...
WWMT
12 Grand Rapids projects chosen for federal funding through community vote
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dozen projects scattered across Grand Rapids' three wards were chosen to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding through a community vote, according to Participatory Budgeting Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids: Fallen, damaged trees to be given away as firewood in Grand Rapids. The results of...
WWMT
Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A frustrated Schoolcraft Village Council grilled a Kalamazoo County Commissioner about why their request for much-needed American Rescue Plan dollars was ignored Monday. "Your lack of staff or new staff is not an excuse for poor administration and decision-making in Kalamazoo County," village manager Cheri Lutz...
WWMT
Flames erupt inside Kalamazoo home, no injuries
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Flames erupted in the basement of a home in 1900 block of Vanzee on Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the basement,...
WWMT
The comeback kid: Toys "R" Us returns to West Michigan Macy's stores
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Macy's has breathed new life into kids toy store giant Toys "R" Us. The department store teamed up with Toys "R" Us following their bankruptcy in 2018 and opened 14 new locations in Michigan, according to Macy's. Toys "R" Us nationwide return: Toys 'R' Us is...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County justice facility closes in-person services due to lack of security
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County court officials limited public access to one courthouse over concerns of employee and visitor safety. The Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Family Division, located at the Gull Road Justice Complex, opened by appointment-only due to inadequate levels of staffing by the county’s private security contractor, according to county officials.
WWMT
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
WWMT
Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
WWMT
Police officer tackles 15-year-old girl to break up fight at Kalamazoo school
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo public safety officer tackled a 15-year-old high school student to the ground to break up a fight outside Loy Norrix High School, as seen in a video circulating on social media. The video showed the teen swinging at another girl before the officer ran...
WWMT
Assistant News Director Jon McCrary inducted into Silver Circle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As a high school student, Jon McCrary was first hired into the TV industry - unknowingly marking the beginning of a news-ful journey. Unbeknownst at the time, the young professional moved on to work behind and in front of the camera as a anchor, reporter, videographer, and leader in the newsroom for decades to come.
WWMT
Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease
AUGUSTA, Mich. — A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease. The fatal, genetic disease affects nerve cells in the brain. There are approximately 41,000 Americans with the disease and more than 200,000 people at risk of inheriting it.
WWMT
McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin: McDonald's brings back iconic Halloween pails
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For some, one of the most iconic memories growing up was getting a Happy Meal in a plastic pail at McDonald's around Halloween, and using it to trick-or-treat. Starting Tuesday, those pails are coming back to stores. Burger and fries: McDonalds to start selling Happy Meals...
WWMT
Car crash damages gas main in Plainwell, forces area evacuation
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A car crashed into a sign, a gas main, and continued into a Plainwell river bank Monday, causing school closings and evacuations in the area. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident drove off Main Street, near Starr Road, around 2 a.m., striking and damaging the gas main, according to Plainwell Department of Public Safety.
WWMT
Hearing aids now available over-the-counter after FDA rule
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Instead of going to your doctor for a hearing aid, you can now get one at your local pharmacy, grocery store, or electronics store. Following an executive order by President Biden, the Food and Drug Administration ruled Monday that adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can purchase a hearing aid online or in-store without a prescription, exam, or audiologist fitting, according to the White House Press Office.
WWMT
Gas leak reported on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo
Consumers Energy crews are repairing a gas main on Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo. A third-party entity was working in the area when they hit a gas line, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. The gas leak was reported at 2205 Oakland Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Tracking: Website tracks...
WWMT
SHOUT of South Haven raising $40,000 to build memorial for local civic leader
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A South Haven group asked for help in funding a project that will memorialize the life and service of a local civic leader Monday. SHOUT of South Haven set a goal to raise $40,000 to build an outdoor fireplace with sitting areas in Dyckman Park in honor of Bob Stickland, who passed May 20, according to a representative for the group.
Comments / 0