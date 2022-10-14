ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

In Depth: Propositions, Red Cross volunteers

LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Fernando Guerra, a Political Science Professor at Loyola Marymount University joins Hal to talk about three of the propositions on the November ballot. He explains Proposition 29, which regards having additional medical personnel at dialysis clinics. He also discusses Propositions 28 and 31, which center...
LOS ANGELES, CA
County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
California dog falls ill after accidentally ingesting meth on walk

An Alaskan Husky became sick after recently ingesting meth during a walk in San Jose, as California grapples with drug-fueled homeless encampments throughout the state. 10-year-old Loki was out with his owner in South San Jose when he sniffed around bushes and brush that contained traces of meth. Loki's owner David Espinal believes the pooch accidentally ate the lethal substance somewhere in the bushes.
SAN JOSE, CA
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove

LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Low-income San Bernardino tenants searching for new homes after judge orders building closure

SAN BERNARINO, Calif. - San Bernardino residents are facing eviction as early as next week, as a city spokesperson said the owner never got the proper permits. Puddles of water, a broken elevator, cockroaches crawling in bathrooms, those are just some scenes from a building in San Bernardino, where the more than 100 tenants were told that they need to be out by next week.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Food insecurity in LA County on the rise in 2022: USC study

LOS ANGELES - More than 800,000 homes in Los Angeles County have recently experienced food insecurity, according to a new study from the University of Southern California, and researchers say inflation may be to blame. The latest numbers, released by USC Dornisife College of letters, Arts and Sciences, show that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
11-year-old girl reported missing from Altadena

LOS ANGELES - Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office are searching for an 11-yearold girl who was reported missing from the city of Altadena. Lea Fonseca was last seen around 8 a.m. on Oct. 18 on the 2100 block of Lake Ave. in Altadena. She is described as...
ALTADENA, CA
LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County votes to supply libraries with Narcan

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to place the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, at county libraries and train librarians on how to administer it. "Narcan is easy to use, anyone can carry it, and it saves lives," Supervisor Janice Hahn,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
4 people shot , hospitalized in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. - At least four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, and officials are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments. When officials entered...
LANCASTER, CA
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 arrested in Lancaster shooting that left 4 wounded

LANCASTER, Calif. - Two people were arrested Monday morning after four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, officials said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments.
LANCASTER, CA
Woman charged for Pomona taco stand crash that killed father of 4

POMONA, Calif. - A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with...
POMONA, CA
ATM bombed in Palmdale, no money stolen: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - An explosive device was recently used on an ATM in Palmdale, and bomb squad crews are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Investigators say the explosive device was used on a Bank of America ATM on West Avenue N, but didn't say what kind of explosive was used.
PALMDALE, CA

