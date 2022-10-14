Read full article on original website
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns
After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update
As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the 2022-23 season, they are dealing with some injuries to Giannis Anteotkounmpo’s key supporting cast members. Pat Connaughton’s latest injury update is not good news for the title contenders. The Bucks announced that Connaughton will be sidelined for three weeks due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing sat […] The post Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden shows up in pajamas for Sixers’ opening night vs. Celtics
James Harden rocked a cozy look ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Opening Night affair vs the Boston Celtics, per NBA on ESPN. His pajama-inspired outfit was quite the style selection for Philadelphia’s star shooting guard. But Sixers fans won’t mind as long as James Harden performs well to open the season.
Klay Thompson gets brutally honest on Warriors’ core potentially breaking up after 2022-23
Klay Thompson is well aware of the questions about the Golden State Warriors’ future, especially with him and Draymond Green up for extension talks real soon. However, he doesn’t want to think of that right now as they focus on a more important task: defending their title. With...
Doc Rivers reveals most important player in Sixers’ loss to Celtics, and it wasn’t Jayson Tatum
In the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 126-117. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had tremendous impacts on the game by scoring 35 points apiece. But to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, another Boston player was the true key to their success. […] The post Doc Rivers reveals most important player in Sixers’ loss to Celtics, and it wasn’t Jayson Tatum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets face a tough test when they open the 2022-23 season Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets looked sharp in wins over Milwaukee and Minnesota to close the preseason as the new-look roster gained chemistry on both ends of the floor. They now face a New Orleans team headlined by Zion […] The post ‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on contract extension amid Warriors’ massive payroll
Klay Thompson has two years left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors, so naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. It has also become an even bigger question after the Dubs handed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins with $100+ million extensions. It is basically...
‘He’s been HORRIBLE’: Kendrick Perkins lays into Patrick Beverley over bust of a Lakers debut
The Los Angeles Lakers just got clobbered by the reigning NBA champions in a game that Patrick Beverley would rather forget. Kendrick Perkins, however, does not want that to happen. Instead, he wants to hear Beverley talk about his atrocious performance in his debut for the Lakers, which ended in a 123-109 disaster of a loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook’s odd technical foul, air-ball 3, Twitter reacts
One of the biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this season was how would Russell Westbrook fit in with the team. All of the news during the offseason has been about how the Lakers wanted to trade Westbrook. However, the Lakers point guard makes so much money, his contract is practically impossible to move.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make history in dominant Opening Night Celtics win over Sixers
The Boston Celtics started their 2022-23 NBA campaign like a house on fire. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, the Celtics took down James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden Tuesday night, 126-117, for Boston’s first win of the season. Tatum and Brown also managed to hit milestones along the […] The post Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make history in dominant Opening Night Celtics win over Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on pulling a Tom Brady with his career
Stephen Curry is still at the top of his game as his 14th NBA go-around dawns. Not only did he lead the Golden State Warriors to a remarkable fourth championship in eight years last season, but did so while taking home NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career. At 34, there’s an […] The post Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on pulling a Tom Brady with his career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown go Wilt Chamberlain-Jerry West level with monster games
The Boston Celtics may have endured a lot in the offseason, from recovering to their NBA Finals loss to more controversies that led to the suspension of head coach Ime Udoka. Despite that, however, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown gave the Beantown faithful a reason to believe that everything will be fine and that they […] The post Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown go Wilt Chamberlain-Jerry West level with monster games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They have taken all his joy’: Charles Barkley wants Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook ASAP
The Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to be shopping for a Russell Westbrook trade before the season began. After watching him play in the first half of LA’s opening night tilt against the Golden State Warriors, Charles Barkley believes they need to pull the trigger on the best trade available ASAP. The Hall of Famer […] The post ‘They have taken all his joy’: Charles Barkley wants Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook ASAP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ epic throwback to NBA Draft night ahead of Lakers’ season-opener vs. Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering his 20th year in the NBA but he will never forget his beginnings in the league. That much was evident from James’ pregame outfit ahead of LA’s season-opener against the Golden State Warriors. Here’s what James was rocking, per the Lakers Twitter account and Bleacher Report. Year […] The post LeBron James’ epic throwback to NBA Draft night ahead of Lakers’ season-opener vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers on opening night vs. Warriors
Much has been made about Russell Westbrook potentially being phased out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ plans and potentially starting off on the bench. At least for opening night, LA is still committing to the Brodie experience. The Lakers announced their starting lineup for their opener against the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook is […] The post Russell Westbrook starting for Lakers on opening night vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Lakers get epic trolling during Warriors’ ring night
While the Golden State Warriors were having their ring night to celebrate their 2021-22 championship, fans couldn’t help but poke fun at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors and Lakers are playing in the NBA Opening Night for the second straight year, but this time, the...
RUMOR: Lakers’ Anthony Davis concern goes beyond his injuries
After the 2020 bubble championship, the Los Angeles Lakers’ plan seemed set. They’ll compete for titles for as long as LeBron James is there, then in a few years he’d hand off the team to Anthony Davis. Oh how quickly a plan can unravel in the NBA....
Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five
The Golden State Warriors have had a very tumultuous couple of weeks following the Draymond Green punch of teammate Jordan Poole. Many were wondering how the two would co-exist after the incident. The Warriors insisted they would move past it, but that’s easier said than done. Well, chalk it up to something else the Warriors […] The post Warriors’ Jordan Poole feeds Draymond Green for layin, Twitter reacts to high-five appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard’s fiery message to the doubters ahead of Blazers’ 2022-23 season
Damian Lillard doesn’t have time for doubters. The Portland Trail Blazers star endured a difficult season last year playing through a painful abdominal injury while watching as his squad fell short of the playoffs. Well, Lillard spoke to the media on Tuesday and delivered this fiery message to his doubters, per Sean Highkin on Twitter. […] The post Damian Lillard’s fiery message to the doubters ahead of Blazers’ 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
