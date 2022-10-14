Read full article on original website
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season
It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
Gotham City’s Cops Put Under The Spotlight In ‘GCPD: The Blue Wall’ #1 Preview
Still relatively early in her tenure as GCPD commissioner, Renee Montoya sets out to rebuild her department and restore public faith in the historically troubled PD during some of the worst conditions it’s ever seen. But Renee can’t do it alone—in order for her plan to work, everyone from the topmost officials all the way down to the most fresh-faced new officers must contend with the harsh realities of being a symbol of law and order in a city of super-powered saviors and superhuman lawlessness. DC is proud to present GCPD: The Blue Wall by the stellar team of Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and artist Stefano Raffaele.
Rewards, Reunions And Redemptions: Reviewing ‘Once & Future’ #30
‘Once & Future’ #30 brings this most recent Arthurian based series to a close. And in doing so offers up both big moments of action and personal drama. A bitter-sweet story, but with more happy endings than not. Overall. 10/10. As the curtain falls on this particular story and...
Carnage Makes A Deal With The Mistress Of Hel Herself In ‘Carnage’ #7 Preview
CARNAGE IN HELL—PART II! With violence and glory on its mind, the Carnage symbiote continues to carve a bloody path through the underworld with the singular goal of reaching MALEKITH THE ACCURSED. But what does Carnage want with the disgraced lord of the Dark Elves, and what does it have to do with Venom and Eddie Brock?
Exclusive Interview: Mairghread Scott Dives Into ‘Sea Serpent’s Heir’
Sea Serpent’s Heiris a new Young Adult graphic novel from Mairghread Scott (Star Wars: Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Pablo Tunica (TMNT Universe). I had the chance to speak with Mairghread about this exciting new high seas fantasy saga. Tito W. James: Nautical themed fantasy is a unique...
Boy Thunder Is Named In ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #8 Preview
“RECKLESS YOUTH” continues as Superman and Batman struggle to mentor the new Boy Thunder! The Key has drawn the World’s Finest team into an impossible dilemma unlike any they’ve ever faced when the entire city of Metropolis goes into a deadly lockdown!”
Thor, Venom And Donald Blake: Previewing ‘Thor’ #28
THOR VS. VENOM—ROUND TWO! Hammer vs. tongue! Thunder vs. symbiote! Golden hair vs. pointy teeth! It’s the epic finale of this dark, twisted team-up between Thor and Venom! How will events from the current VENOM series impact the future of Asgard? Find out here!. Thor #28 is out...
The Viking Age Avengers Meet Starbrand In ‘The Avengers’ #61 Preview
HISTORY’S MIGHTIEST UNTOLD SECRETS! If the Avengers hope to survive being lost in time, they’ll need the help of some of history’s greatest heroes, from the Thor of the Viking Age to the T. Rex Starbrand at the dawn of time, plus all the forgotten Avengers of bygone eras whose stories can finally be told.
Joe Kelly Pens New Cop Drama Series ‘Immortal Sergeant’ With Artist Ken Niimura
I Kill Giants storytellers Joe Kelly (Deadpool, Savage Spider-Man) and Ken Niimura (Eisner Award winning Umami) return to bring readers a new nine issue miniseries Immortal Sergeant from Image Comics early next year. Kelly spoke with CBR.com. earlier:. “The story of Immortal Sergeant is loosely based on aspects of my...
First Look: Charlie Adlard And Simon Spurrier Unleash Hell In ‘Damn Them All’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Damn Them All #1, a brand new original horror series from artist Charlie Adlard, writer Simon Spurrier, colorist Sofie Dodgson, and letterer Jim Campbell. ‘Meet Ellie “Bloody El” Hawthorne: occultist-for-hire. Following the death of Ellie’s uncle, an infamous magician and occult detective,...
‘Westworld’ Flips Themes In Its Most Recent Season
Theme might be the most important aspect of any story. Of course, there are exceptions to this when stories focus more on characterization or comedy. But for the most part, theme is the foundation for which compelling stories are built. Once that foundation is set, all the other aspects of the story surround it and have to resonate with that theme in order for the story to be successful. At the same time, theme can become a detriment in sequels and subsequent seasons of television. If a theme is being hammered home too much or if the story is not growing or evolving to incorporate different ideas, everything runs risks of becoming tired and mundane. A great example of this is the HBO show Westworld, which embodied one theme for its first season and then flipped that same theme on its head during its most recent season.
NYCC 2022 – Interviewing `Star Trek’ Artist Joe Eisma
Artist Joe Eisma is best known for his work on Morning Glories with writer Nick Spencer. Recently though, he had the opportunity to draw a special story written by Wil Wheaton as part of IDW’s Star Trek #400. During New York Comic Con, I sat down with Eisma to discuss this epic assignment, why he walked out of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and which fictional captain he has a man crush on.
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On October 19, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
Titan Comics And Amplitude Studios Announces New Comic Books Set In The ‘Endless Space 2’ Sci-Fi Universe
Titan Comics and game developer Amplitude Studios are partnering up for a whole set of new comic book series set in the universe of the Endless Space 2 gameworld. Previously only available digitally through Steam and Games2Gether, these comics will be brought together and published for the first time in print by Titan Comics.
Skybound’s ‘Creepshow’ #5 Final Issue Creators Revealed
Skybound has announced the creative teams bringing you the two stories in Creepshow #5, the last in the series, this January, 2023. First up, writer Steve Orlando (Marauders) and artist Marianna Ignazzi (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) bring us a story about a young man who’ll go to extreme lengths to retain his youth:
‘W0rldtr33’ By James Tynion IV And Fernando Blanco Debuts In ‘Image!’ #8
Anthology series, Image! #8, will be featuring the all-new story, W0rldtr33 by writer James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake, Something is Killing the Children) artist Fernando Blanco (Razorblades, Detective Comics, Catwoman),c olourist Jordie Bellaire and and letterer Aditya Bidikar. A story set to be a new ongoing series in from Image Comics in 2023.
Previewing ‘Black Adam’ #5 From DC Comics
Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Jordie Tarragona, Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade. “THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR BLACK ADAM. Theo Teth-Adam faces off against a furious Bruce Wayne as Black Adam confronts threats ranging from a rising democratic movement in Kahndaq to the Akkad, a new pantheon of gods from outer space who create a new herald to represent them on Earth in Sargon the Sorcerer, and Adam becomes inextricably linked to a young protege who has contracted the same plague that nearly killed Adam.”
Previewing ‘Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Legion Of Bats!’ #1
When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed—but now it’s time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team—the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job—leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy’s past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone’s favorite clown/plant couple!”
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Midnights Sun’ #2
THE MIDNIGHT SUNS…ARE DOOMED! The new team of MIDNIGHT SUNS—MAGIK, WOLVERINE, BLADE, SPIRIT RIDER, AND NICO MINORU—face their first brutal test when DOCTOR DOOM lays siege to STRANGE ACADEMY! What is Doom after?! And an even bigger threat awaits IF they survive—a threat tied to the Sorcerer Supreme and one only the Midnight Suns have the power to overcome.
Down And Out In Gotham City – Previewing ‘Batman: One Bad Day – The Penguin’ #1
The Penguin’s criminal enterprise and the Iceberg Lounge have been stolen from underneath him by his former associate the Umbrella Man. The Umbrella Man has removed all of the rules for crime in Gotham City that the Penguin put in place, and the city is in chaos. The Penguin is a broken man, and he’ll have to travel through the burning streets of Gotham with a gun and a single bullet putting together a new crew to take back what he’s built. Will Batman help the devil he knows or face the devil he doesn’t in the form of the Umbrella Man?
