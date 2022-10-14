Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lompoc Record
Photos: Santa Maria couple celebrates 26 years with another Steller display
An annual attraction at the home of Wendy and Wayne Steller, who turn their garage and front yard into a haunted house every fall, is now on display. This year’s theme: Clowns.
Hispanic business owners in Santa Maria find hope post-pandemic
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Hispanic Business Owners Committee says that some business owners are picking back up post-pandemic. The post Hispanic business owners in Santa Maria find hope post-pandemic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County
Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County. The post Local agencies prepare for world wide earthquake drill in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
visitcamarillo.com
A Seasonal Feast: Autumn Attractions in Camarillo 🎃🍂
Fall is often reported as most people’s favorite time of the year in the U.S., and that’s as true in Camarillo as in cooler parts of the country. Sure, here you’re not quite as likely to spend the season hunting for colorful leaves (we’ve got palm trees), but we certainly aren’t complaining about our year-round sunshine and average temperatures in the 70s! In Camarillo, fall vibes come from beautiful days spent outdoors, the spoils of our local harvest, and a unique array of autumnal events on deck.
Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts Take Flight with CALM
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Trapeze Company partnered with CALM on Sunday to raise funds and awareness.. They called the event Take Flight with CALM. The Trapeze Company near Haley and East Cota Streets in Santa Barbara offers people aerial fitness opportunities, while CALM's mission is to prevent childhood trauma. During the free event and The post Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts Take Flight with CALM appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million
A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond
Business and even pet stores in the mall say the holiday season is a great time for them. The post With the holidays right around the corner some businesses at the Town Center Mall in Santa Maria are ready for Halloween and beyond appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ventura, California
The coastal city of Ventura lies halfway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles off the Pacific Coast Highway. As the county seat of Ventura County, Ventura is the largest city with just over 110,000 residents in 2020. And although everyone refers to the town as “Ventura,” its official name is San Buenaventura, meaning good fortune.
kclu.org
Rock and dirt slide closes section of highway connecting Ventura County with Malibu
A rock slide has closed a major highway connecting Ventura County with the Malibu area. It happened October 11 on Highway 23, between the Pacific Coast Highway and Encinal Canyon Road. The slide happened about 1.5 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway. Last Friday, crews dealing with the debris...
sitelinesb.com
High-End Sushi Restaurant Confirmed for the Funk Zone
••• Thanks to B. for the tip that Maiz Picante, which I think we can logically deduce will be a Mexican restaurant, is coming to 2714 De La Vina Street, next to Edomasa. According to the beer-wine license application, the proprietors are real estate agents David Back and Monika Draggoo. (I could only wait so long for the woman pictured above to finish her phone call.)
visitventuraca.com
Ventura’s Favorite Dessert Spots
It’s 7 P.M. and you have a sudden hankering for something sweet. You raid your fridge and freezer but it looks like someone already ate that pint of ice cream. There’s nothing else to do but wish for that banana split, piece of cake, or bar of chocolate. We’ve all been there, done that. So let’s get down to business: where are the most popular spots to get dessert in Ventura?
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Photographer Scott Starr Dies at Age 61
The surf-skate community is giving a rousing sendoff for photographer Scott Starr, who died earlier this month at his home in Montecito. He was 61. Trained at Brooks Institute, Starr was a prolific and much-loved photographer of surfing, skateboarding, and snowboarding, and an archivist of films and television clips featuring the board sports. He also photographed and participated in freestyle Frisbee, and in 1988, won the amateur world championship with doubles partner Tom Cole. A paddle-out and celebration of life will take place on the afternoon of 10/21 at Dos Pueblos Ranch beach.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department details solutions to overtime costs and recruitment issues
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department staffing issues challenging the patrol and custody departments. More recruiting techniques will be used with outreach and videos. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department details solutions to overtime costs and recruitment issues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
santabarbarawedding.com
Spring Sage Wedding at the Stow House
Santa Barbara wedding photographer Just Kiss Collective provided the photos for today’s highlighted sage green-themed wedding held at the Ranchero La Patera & Stow House. The couple was drawn to the venue’s natural beauty and its rich Santa Barbara History. Colorful bouquets with eucalyptus, music from The Class wedding band, food from The Worker Bee Cafe, and funfetti ice cream cone cupcakes are just a few details which made the event really pop.
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaced for its 19th year. This free event was hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Visitors traveled from all over to get a taste of the sea. “There The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley
Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open. The post Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Comments / 7