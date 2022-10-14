ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcy, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Dead After Fatal Crash in Chenango County

A teenager is dead after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Greene. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, October 18th on State Highway 206 near the intersection of County Road 2. The sheriff's office says Kaleb M. Lorows,...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ambulance damaged in early morning crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An ambulance was struck by an SUV in a crash in Watertown early Tuesday morning. Watertown police say the SUV failed to stop at a red light going from Clinton Street onto Washington Street just after midnight and crashed into the ambulance. The ambulance sustained...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Frankfort police search for vandals

Frankfort police are looking for leads after the land on industrial drive was dug up by vehicles over the weekend. Frankfort police investigating after village property damaged over the weekend. Frankfort police are searching for the people who damaged village property on Industrial Drive over the weekend.
FRANKFORT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Bridgewater man charged with felony for attempting to stab coworker

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Bridgewater man has been charged with felony assault after attempting to stab a coworker during a fight that occurred at Café DelBuono on October 15th. Around 5:15 pm on Saturday, officers responded to Café DelBuono...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnycentral.com

Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
ROCHESTER, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing: 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca of Perinton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca. She was last seen leaving her home on Belinda Crescent in Perinton and was driving a red truck. Deputies are asking anyone with information that can help to find Tracy to call 911.
PERINTON, NY
Marcy, NY
