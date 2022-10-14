ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Common Houseplant Problems

Plant parenting isn’t always easy. Despite our best efforts, leaves sometimes dry up, turn yellow, or fall right off, and it takes some investigating to figure out why. Here are some common houseplant problems and how to solve them:. YELLOW LEAVES & DROPPING LEAVES. Leaves can turn yellow for...
