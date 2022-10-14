Read full article on original website
Mercenary wasps battle fruit flies in Michigan cherry orchards, blueberry patches
SUTTONS BAY, MICH. – Hundreds of tiny samba wasps are now presumably wreaking havoc on a type of invasive fruit fly that has for years caused crop damage across Michigan – at least, that’s what growers and researchers are hoping. Michigan State University scientists are studying how...
Skeletons return to Frankfort's Harbor Lights Resort for Halloween
A Frankfort business has once again pulled the skeletons out of the closet and put them on display; this time for Halloween.
Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Q&A with Benzie Central school board candidates
Residents in the Benzie County Central Schools district will get the chance to vote for three members of the Benzie County Central Schools Board of Education.
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching
Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City
Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
See Evart's power trio Rivertown Underground
EVART — Thursday nights are a sacred time for a group of three musicians from Evart, who make up the band “Rivertown Underground.”. The three men gather in the bassist’s basement, where they have a small stage and a bar, and proceed to drink beers, relax, and jam out songs for their next show.
Benzie County watershed association sees increase in swimmer's itch
There was an uptick in cases of swimmer's itch reported at the Congregational Summer Assembly Beach according to data collected by the Crystal Lake & Watershed Association.
Power Outage Causes Grand Traverse School to Close
Grand Traverse Academy was closed Tuesday due to a power outage. The building got power back just before noon Tuesday. But they weren’t the only place without power in Grand Traverse County. Outages popped up across the county thanks to high winds. Several power lines were down and some...
Community Cats helps with cats abandoned in Leelanau County
A Benzie County nonprofit that works to reduce the population of feral cats has helped spay and neuter some of the cats abandoned at a northern Michigan animal hospital.
Manitou Winds presents 'Colors Passing through Us'
Manitou Winds presents "Colors Passing through Us" on Oct. 15.
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Northville scout troop first to camp in Beulah RV park
A scout troop from downstate camped overnight at the village of Beulah's recreational vehicle campground, a first in the campground's recent history.
Proposal to Change Traverse City Streets to Two-Ways is Passed by Commissioners
Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected. The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta school board candidates
Residents in the Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools district will vote to decide which three candidates will be on the board of education.
Benzie County calendar of events for Oct. 12-26
Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond.
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
Lake County deputies investigate suspicious shooting death
Lake County deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
