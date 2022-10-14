ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

oceanacountypress.com

Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching

Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
MANISTEE, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

How to Take Spooky Tour of Former Asylum in Traverse City

Traverse City is one of the top travel destinations in Michigan. Situated on the shores of both East and West Grand Traverse Bay, this spot has become a huge draw for craft beer lovers, wine tasters and outdoor enthusiasts who love its waterfront, beaches and wooded trails. But did you know Traverse City’s west side has an area that’s really a little city within itself?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

See Evart's power trio Rivertown Underground

EVART — Thursday nights are a sacred time for a group of three musicians from Evart, who make up the band “Rivertown Underground.”. The three men gather in the bassist’s basement, where they have a small stage and a bar, and proceed to drink beers, relax, and jam out songs for their next show.
EVART, MI
9&10 News

Proposal to Change Traverse City Streets to Two-Ways is Passed by Commissioners

Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected. The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Benzie County, MI
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

