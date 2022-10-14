Read full article on original website
Related
Who Has the Fastest Wiener in Texas?
We all know everything is bigger in Texas, so with that in mind, Texans have to compete for which wiener is the fastest. So, it begs the question... who has the fastest weeny anyway?. Well, there is only one way to find out! Let's race to Dachtoberfest on November 11th...
Some Texas School Districts Locking Student’s Phones Away
The Richardson School district in North Texas is the latest school district that now requires students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day! A spokesperson for Richardson ISD said cell phones are too distracting for students and make things harder for teachers. This is the second school district in Texas to adopt this new cell phone policy. Thorndale ISD implemented this policy in July.
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 0