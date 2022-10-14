ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, And More Celebrate Matt Hardy's 30 Years In Professional Wrestling

The Undertaker and other noteworthy names celebrate Matt Hardy's 30th anniversary in the wrestling business. Hardy debuted in 1992, and he started working for the WWE as an enhancement talent in 1994. Eventually, he and his brother Jeff signed with the company in 1998. They went on to become an iconic tag team, The Hardy Boyz, and the duo has won gold all over the wrestling world. Hardy has also starred as a singles competitor; he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster; he most recently competed on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
The Rock: I Have Discussed Potentially Becoming A WWE Executive With Nick Khan

The Rock says he has discussed potentially becoming a WWE executive with Nick Khan. He also shares his thoughts on the possibility of WWE getting sold. Earlier this year, WWE endured a substantial regime change when former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired on July 22. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named the company's co-CEOs, and Triple H was appointed the new head of creative. As this new era has continued, it's fair to wonder which changes could be coming in the future. One possibility could be The Rock joining the Board of Directors, given his success in the business world.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
Shawn Michaels: We Don't Put Anybody In A Box At WWE Performance Center

Before Shawn Michaels was leading the charge with NXT, he trained the next generation of wrestlers after he retired from wrestling the first time at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. Wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Brian Kendrick, Paul London, and more came through the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy on their...
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm

Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return

Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Dave Mastiff Says It Would Take The Right Offer For Him To Join NXT Europe

Dave Mastiff talks about whether or not he has any interest in being a part of NXT Europe in the future. Dave Mastiff was one of the major names in WWE NXT UK and was able to learn under Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Now, in a new interview with PWMania, Dave is reflecting on the positives of his experience with the brand.
EC3 Discusses What Went Wrong With CYN, His Vision For 'The Great Rebrand'

EC3 looks back on what went wrong with CYN and discusses his vision for the "Great Rebrand." EC3 launched Control Your Narrative, and it started a tour of life events, but the promotion's plans derailed when both Adam Scherr and Killer Kross, prominent players in its beginning, returned to WWE. After Scherr's departure, CYN commented on the news and announced that the immediate future was unclear. Since then, members of CYN have been featured as EC3's work with the NWA.
Comcast Shuts Down G4TV, Xavier Woods And More React

G4TV, the revived gaming network which featured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) as a host and regularly featured WWE and AEW superstars on their programming, has officially been shut down. The news came courtesy of an exclusive report by Deadline which revealed the internal memo that was sent out...
Shotzi To Host NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Alongside NXT Superstar

Shotzi takes on a familiar role. Shotzi will host NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. Her role as host was announced during Tuesday's NXT. Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc 2020. Grayson Waller and LA Knight hosted Halloween Havoc 2021. Shotzi is currently part of the WWE SmackDown roster. Shotzi said she was...
Kevin Owens Will "Lose His Shit" If Anyone Fights On 10/18 NXT

Kevin Owens is returning to NXT. In a new video posted on social media, Kevin Owens confirmed he will appear on Tuesday's NXT. Owens said that he was invited by Shawn Michaels to be on the show in order to keep the peace as Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh will air out their grievances ahead of the NXT Title triple threat bout at NXT Halloween Havoc.
