Netflix’s Stock Is Rising on the Promise of Ads and a Crackdown on Password Sharing
It almost doesn't matter what the streamer reports for third-quarter earnings as Wall Street bets on the company's near-term strategy
Facebook Parent Meta Agrees to Sell Giphy After Order From U.K. Watchdog
The social media giant was unable to convince regulators to overturn November ruling that found the $400 million 2020 deal was anticompetitive
Comcast Shuts Down G4 TV Just a Year After Relaunching the Game-Focused Brand (Report)
The network was revived in 2021 after it was closed down in 2014
Netflix Bounces Back With 2.4 Million New Subscribers in Q3
The streamer last quarter had predicted adding 1 million subs after two straight periods of steep losses
Netflix Wants to Downplay Subscriber Numbers and Make Revenue the New Success Metric
Adding subscribers has been Netflix’s bread and butter for measuring the streamer’s success for as long as it’s been around. But as the company continues to grow, Netflix’s leadership indicated on Tuesday it’s no longer the only metric they want Wall Street and the industry at large to evaluate them on moving forward.
Vice Media Promotes News & Entertainment Leadership Team
Vice Media Group has promoted the leadership team responsible for its news, publishing and TV divisions. The media company announced Monday that Morgan Hertzan has been promoted to president of global TV, while Cory Haik, the company’s chief digital officer since 2019, has been promoted to chief operating officer for news and entertainment. However, Jesse Angelo will continue as president of global news and entertainment.
‘Black Adam’ Review Roundup: Critics Call Film ‘Unremarkable,’ ‘Super Messy’ and ‘Baffling’
"Theres simply no getting around the clunkiness of the dialogue, or the sense 'Black Adam' overestimates the characters appeal," one critic writes
