Vice Media Promotes News & Entertainment Leadership Team

Vice Media Group has promoted the leadership team responsible for its news, publishing and TV divisions. The media company announced Monday that Morgan Hertzan has been promoted to president of global TV, while Cory Haik, the company’s chief digital officer since 2019, has been promoted to chief operating officer for news and entertainment. However, Jesse Angelo will continue as president of global news and entertainment.
