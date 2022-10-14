Read full article on original website
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season
It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
Exclusive Interview: Mairghread Scott Dives Into ‘Sea Serpent’s Heir’
Sea Serpent’s Heiris a new Young Adult graphic novel from Mairghread Scott (Star Wars: Resistance, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Pablo Tunica (TMNT Universe). I had the chance to speak with Mairghread about this exciting new high seas fantasy saga. Tito W. James: Nautical themed fantasy is a unique...
People Are Sharing The One Book That Has Stood Out To Them In All Their Years Of Reading
"It's the only book I've read in my adult years that I keep thinking about every so often, even long after finishing it."
Boy Thunder Is Named In ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #8 Preview
“RECKLESS YOUTH” continues as Superman and Batman struggle to mentor the new Boy Thunder! The Key has drawn the World’s Finest team into an impossible dilemma unlike any they’ve ever faced when the entire city of Metropolis goes into a deadly lockdown!”
The Viking Age Avengers Meet Starbrand In ‘The Avengers’ #61 Preview
HISTORY’S MIGHTIEST UNTOLD SECRETS! If the Avengers hope to survive being lost in time, they’ll need the help of some of history’s greatest heroes, from the Thor of the Viking Age to the T. Rex Starbrand at the dawn of time, plus all the forgotten Avengers of bygone eras whose stories can finally be told.
Let The Games Begin! Previewing ‘Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings’ #4
THE GAME OF RINGS STARTS HERE! Shang-Chi must compete in a martial arts tournament against some of his deadliest foes. The winning prize? The Ten Rings! But who has staged this contest? And does Shang-Chi truly want to win?!. Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4 is out Wednesday 19th October...
Preview: Bleak Battles And Murderous Hearts In ‘Wynd: The Throne In The Sky’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #3, out tomorrow from writer James Tynion IV and artist Michael Dialynas, with letterer AndWorld Design. ‘A moment of rest is a moment ill spent, as General Eks arrives in full force, with murderous intent. Even as the children and the fathers break free and flee, things seem dire, before an unexpected figure brings help…’
NYCC 2022: David Hazan And Shane Connery Volk Talk ‘Tales From Nottingham’
That’s a wrap for New York Comic Con 2022, but only the beginning of what’s coming from Mad Cave Studios. Just announced, the Tales from Nottingham anthology series, spearheaded by Nottingham creators writer David Hazan and artist Shane Connery Volk, is set to drop in February 2022. The...
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Psycho Goreman’
Mimi and Luke resurrect an alien overlord and, using the magical amulet they discovered, force him to obey their childish whims. It isn’t long before intergalactic friends and foes converge in suburbia to battle for the fate of the galaxy. Psycho Goreman plays out like an R-rated episode of Billy and Mandy with a PowerRangers villain. This horror comedy has blood, guts, and tons of heart. Psycho Goreman is fun for the whole family– if your family is really messed up that is.
Advance Review: An Ending Of Sorts In `The Silver Coin’ #15
Series co-creator Michael Walsh pulls double duty on this issue as both writer and artist. It’s the last we’ll see of The Silver Coin for a while, as he raises his family. It’s a fitting ending – for now – of a consistently strong series.
Rewards, Reunions And Redemptions: Reviewing ‘Once & Future’ #30
‘Once & Future’ #30 brings this most recent Arthurian based series to a close. And in doing so offers up both big moments of action and personal drama. A bitter-sweet story, but with more happy endings than not. Overall. 10/10. As the curtain falls on this particular story and...
Chaos Comes Home: Reviewing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ #133
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ keeps doing what it does best, building up the world of the Turtles as the Armageddon Game is unleashed and a variety of plots built up over the last year come crashing together. Not a bit of the series’ fantastic energy is lost as it ties into the main event, providing a great story of its own even as it dances through the proverbial raindrops with ease.
‘DCeased: War Of The Undead Gods’ #3 Preview
THE BLOCKBUSTER FINAL ARC IN THE SERIES CONTINUES!. As a warrior princess is mourned on Themyscira, an old god comes to warn of the threat of the New Gods. Meanwhile across the stars, Adam Strange fights the unthinkable and the Main Man himself, Lobo, tears his way into DCeased. New battle lines are drawn as the anti-living spread across the universe!
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On October 19, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
A Story From The Seven-Seas: Previewing ‘Aquaman: Andromeda’ #3
What ties does the mysterious craft have to the city of Atlantis? Its true purpose has infected most of the Andromeda, but an even greater threat has descended upon the crew: Black Manta has taken possession of the craft. If Aquaman is to defeat him, he’ll have to stare down his greatest fears. Can Aquaman wrest control over the craft before the weapons systems aboard the Andromeda wipe them all from the ocean floor?
New To You Comics #119: A Sweet Little Bit Of Cosmic Horror In ‘Hellboy: Midnight Circus’
A little more than two years into the column, and there’s a change in the air! Today, we’re seeing a shuffle as Brendan Allen steps away from the column and Tom Smithyman steps in to take up the reins. I’m more of a capes, laser guns and swords guy, while Tom enjoys the darker corners of the world, horror and more that we’ll learn as we get to know him. Today we’re diving into a side story of Hellboy’s formative years.
Webcomic Weekly: Marguerite Sauvage Is Martin Mady
Webcomic Weekly, sometimes weekly, always webcomics, great comics online for you. This week, Marguerite Sauvage’s alter-ego, Martin Mady:. You might know Marguerite Sauvage as the Canada-based, French illustrator whose work you’ve seen on Wonder Woman, Bombshells, Ms Marvel, Hawkeye, Archie Comics, Red Sonja, but Sauvage has also been drawing under the name Martin Mady or Madeleine Mady for some time, with her work appearing on Twitter for a while but only recently started appearing in English and looks a lot like this…
‘Westworld’ Flips Themes In Its Most Recent Season
Theme might be the most important aspect of any story. Of course, there are exceptions to this when stories focus more on characterization or comedy. But for the most part, theme is the foundation for which compelling stories are built. Once that foundation is set, all the other aspects of the story surround it and have to resonate with that theme in order for the story to be successful. At the same time, theme can become a detriment in sequels and subsequent seasons of television. If a theme is being hammered home too much or if the story is not growing or evolving to incorporate different ideas, everything runs risks of becoming tired and mundane. A great example of this is the HBO show Westworld, which embodied one theme for its first season and then flipped that same theme on its head during its most recent season.
Joe Kelly Pens New Cop Drama Series ‘Immortal Sergeant’ With Artist Ken Niimura
I Kill Giants storytellers Joe Kelly (Deadpool, Savage Spider-Man) and Ken Niimura (Eisner Award winning Umami) return to bring readers a new nine issue miniseries Immortal Sergeant from Image Comics early next year. Kelly spoke with CBR.com. earlier:. “The story of Immortal Sergeant is loosely based on aspects of my...
‘W0rldtr33’ By James Tynion IV And Fernando Blanco Debuts In ‘Image!’ #8
Anthology series, Image! #8, will be featuring the all-new story, W0rldtr33 by writer James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Nice House on the Lake, Something is Killing the Children) artist Fernando Blanco (Razorblades, Detective Comics, Catwoman),c olourist Jordie Bellaire and and letterer Aditya Bidikar. A story set to be a new ongoing series in from Image Comics in 2023.
