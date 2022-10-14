KINGWOOD — Thirty-eight indictments were returned by the Preston County Grand Jury Tuesday. For the first time in more than a year, there were no murder indictments on the list. But the drug abuse epidemic was still evident in the more than 20 indictments accusing people of selling illegal substances, endangering their children by using the substances or committing illegal acts to get money for drugs.

