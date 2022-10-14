Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Roger Britton
KINGWOOD — Roger Dale Britton, 67, of Kingwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Tunnelton on March 27, 1955, a son of the late Wilfred M. Britton and Dorotha Belle (Miller) Britton.
WVNews
Roy Garlitz Jr.
FROSTBURG — Roy Thomas “Junior” Garlitz Jr., 80, of Frostburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born May 24, 1942, in Avilton, he was a son of the late Roy T. and Teresa (McKenzie) Garlitz Sr.
WVNews
James Walker
GRANTSVILLE — James Richard Walker, 83, of Grantsville and formerly of Salisbury, Pa., died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939, in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Harry and Orpha (Beachy) Walker.
WVNews
For the Record
REEDSVILLE — A Morgantown man was charged with stealing a truck. A Monongalia County magistrate arraigned Jesse Allen Mancuso, 33, and set his bond at $35,000. He is charged with entering a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.
WVNews
Bowden State Fish Hatchery
BOWDEN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish…
WVNews
$2.9 million bid awarded to renovate city hall in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously awarded a bid for $2,952,900 to renovate City Hall. “This is a great, worthwhile project because it will help both employees and the public to be able to enjoy our public space,” Mayor Jenny Selin said.
WVNews
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
WVNews
DOH says it's ready for snow
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season, the state said in a press release last week. According to the DOH, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison and Doddridge counties typically...
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice announces completion of major Bowden Hatchery upgrades
BOWDEN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish Hatchery, which has been closed since 2020 for major renovations. The hatchery features more than one mile of raceways where fish are reared.
WVNews
Hawks cruise past Knights in sectional opener
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The top-seeded University Hawks punched their ticket to the Class AAA Region I Section 2 championship match by recording a 9-0 victory over the No. 4 seeded Preston Knights in Tuesday night’s boys’ soccer sectional semifinal. University will host the sectional championship at...
WVNews
Motorcyclist killed in accident
KINGWOOD — West Virginia State Police say a Pennsylvania man was killed in a traffic accident Friday. The victim was identified as Joel L. Rugg, 40, of Markleysburg, Pa.
WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
WVNews
Preston Grand Jury returns 38 indictments
KINGWOOD — Thirty-eight indictments were returned by the Preston County Grand Jury Tuesday. For the first time in more than a year, there were no murder indictments on the list. But the drug abuse epidemic was still evident in the more than 20 indictments accusing people of selling illegal substances, endangering their children by using the substances or committing illegal acts to get money for drugs.
WVNews
Mathias wins United Way Duck and Turtle Race
Rubber ducks and turtles raced down the creek at the Lewis County Park on Saturday, October 8, and each one tried to float its way towards the finish line to win a prize. The ducks and turtles were all part of the 32nd annual United Way of Gilmer, Lewis & Upshur Duck and Turtle Race.
WVNews
Polar Bears take easy sectional win over Berkeley Springs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tillie Cinalli and Karter King each posted a hat trick in the first half while Kate Gribben netted two goals in a dominant first-half of play as No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior downed No. 7 seed Berkeley Springs 10-0 in a Class AA/A girls Region I, Section 2 quarterfinal game Tuesday night at East-West Stadium.
WVNews
Hadley Horne scores twice as Bearcats advance to sectional semis
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the Grafton girls soccer team’s 19 shots on goal, only three went in. But thanks to Grafton goalkeeper Regan Knight’s saves and the play of the Bearcats’ defenders, just one goal would have been enough.
WVNews
Preston County native releases new book
TERRA ALTA — Preston County native Ashley Belote has released another children’s book, titled “A Partridge in the We Tree.”. The book, published by Penguin Books, has a holiday theme and features main character Bear, who’s lacking — or is that looking for? — holiday spirit.
WVNews
Mon EMS, Mountaineer Area Rescue Group will partner to provide aid throughout Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN — Mountaineer Area Rescue Group and Mon EMS will work hand in hand going forward to get top-tier medical care to patients in Monongalia County. Leaders for both organizations appeared at the Monongalia County Commission meeting on Oct. 12 to announce the partnership.
WVNews
Notre Dame splits; broadcast info released for next 2 WVU football games; women's basketball tickets on sale; Rice honored by MEC
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Notre Dame split a volleyball tri-match at Clay-Battelle, losing to the hosts, 25-20, 25-20, and beating Cameron, 25-15, 25-8. Versus the Cee Bees, Zyla Lanham had 10 kills, four assists, four digs and three aces, while Austyn Paugh finished with four kills, 14 assists and seven digs.
WVNews
New Kingwood businesses offer homemade sweets, other treats
KINGWOOD — If you need a sweet pick-me-up to go with your morning coffee, Sugar Plum’s Bakery and Cecilia’s Macarons & Sweets have you covered. Located at 104 E. Main St., Suite 2, in Kingwood, (the former Hometown Hot Dogs location) the businesses offer a variety of items from homemade cinnamon rolls to pepperoni rolls, scones to breakfast biscuits, macarons to loaves of bread, cream puffs to cream horns.
Comments / 0