Keyser, WV

Roger Britton

KINGWOOD — Roger Dale Britton, 67, of Kingwood, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Tunnelton on March 27, 1955, a son of the late Wilfred M. Britton and Dorotha Belle (Miller) Britton.
KINGWOOD, WV
Roy Garlitz Jr.

FROSTBURG — Roy Thomas “Junior” Garlitz Jr., 80, of Frostburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born May 24, 1942, in Avilton, he was a son of the late Roy T. and Teresa (McKenzie) Garlitz Sr.
FROSTBURG, MD
James Walker

GRANTSVILLE — James Richard Walker, 83, of Grantsville and formerly of Salisbury, Pa., died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939, in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Harry and Orpha (Beachy) Walker.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
For the Record

REEDSVILLE — A Morgantown man was charged with stealing a truck. A Monongalia County magistrate arraigned Jesse Allen Mancuso, 33, and set his bond at $35,000. He is charged with entering a building other than a dwelling and grand larceny.
MORGANTOWN, WV
DOH says it's ready for snow

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season, the state said in a press release last week. According to the DOH, Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison and Doddridge counties typically...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Hawks cruise past Knights in sectional opener

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — The top-seeded University Hawks punched their ticket to the Class AAA Region I Section 2 championship match by recording a 9-0 victory over the No. 4 seeded Preston Knights in Tuesday night’s boys’ soccer sectional semifinal. University will host the sectional championship at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Motorcyclist killed in accident

KINGWOOD — West Virginia State Police say a Pennsylvania man was killed in a traffic accident Friday. The victim was identified as Joel L. Rugg, 40, of Markleysburg, Pa.
MARKLEYSBURG, PA
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Preston Grand Jury returns 38 indictments

KINGWOOD — Thirty-eight indictments were returned by the Preston County Grand Jury Tuesday. For the first time in more than a year, there were no murder indictments on the list. But the drug abuse epidemic was still evident in the more than 20 indictments accusing people of selling illegal substances, endangering their children by using the substances or committing illegal acts to get money for drugs.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Mathias wins United Way Duck and Turtle Race

Rubber ducks and turtles raced down the creek at the Lewis County Park on Saturday, October 8, and each one tried to float its way towards the finish line to win a prize. The ducks and turtles were all part of the 32nd annual United Way of Gilmer, Lewis & Upshur Duck and Turtle Race.
MATHIAS, WV
Polar Bears take easy sectional win over Berkeley Springs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tillie Cinalli and Karter King each posted a hat trick in the first half while Kate Gribben netted two goals in a dominant first-half of play as No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior downed No. 7 seed Berkeley Springs 10-0 in a Class AA/A girls Region I, Section 2 quarterfinal game Tuesday night at East-West Stadium.
FAIRMONT, WV
Preston County native releases new book

TERRA ALTA — Preston County native Ashley Belote has released another children’s book, titled “A Partridge in the We Tree.”. The book, published by Penguin Books, has a holiday theme and features main character Bear, who’s lacking — or is that looking for? — holiday spirit.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
New Kingwood businesses offer homemade sweets, other treats

KINGWOOD — If you need a sweet pick-me-up to go with your morning coffee, Sugar Plum’s Bakery and Cecilia’s Macarons & Sweets have you covered. Located at 104 E. Main St., Suite 2, in Kingwood, (the former Hometown Hot Dogs location) the businesses offer a variety of items from homemade cinnamon rolls to pepperoni rolls, scones to breakfast biscuits, macarons to loaves of bread, cream puffs to cream horns.
KINGWOOD, WV

