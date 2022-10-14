ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

By Drew Taylor
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clowlee
1d ago

My my the criminal worm turns . Hey Trump ! You let him talk that way about your daughter and son-in-law? Ha ha ha ha

Guest
1d ago

Between this and the Pelosi video I hope people hurry up and realize none of them care about any of us on either side.

Cheryl Wellman
4d ago

Doesn’t mean your smart even if you have. IQ 70 a lot to do with common sense. Some people big IQ has no common sense they are brain 🧠 dead 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

