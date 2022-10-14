ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Annual North End Nightmare 5k Happening Saturday In Superior

DULUTH, Minn. — The North End Nightmare 5k is happening Saturday in Superior. The start and finish line are at Earth Rider Brewery just off of Tower Avenue. The fun starts at 4 p.m. for the kids with the Spider Dash Races. At 5 the Nightmare 5k kicks off.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbor: Positively 3rd Street Bakery

DULUTH, MN – Positively 3rd Street Bakery has been providing baked from scratch products in Duluth since 1983. They use organic, local ingredients from local vendors and are partnered with several community businesses. As a worker-owned cooperative with 18 bakers, they do a lot of collaborating with a focus on the community.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

St. Louis County Joins CPR Awareness App

DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced the local launch of Pulse Point, nationwide program that enlists the help of bystanders when CPR is needed. October is sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month and this year alone, over 300, 000 people will suffer a cardiac...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Labor, Supply Shortages Postpone 2022 Taste At Fitger’s

DULUTH, Minn. – The labor and supply shortages that don’t seem to be going away anytime soon have forced next week’s Taste at Fitger’s fundraiser to be postponed. Organizers said too many local restaurants that make the event possible are continuing to struggle, especially with staffing.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?

Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hartley Nature Center Celebrates Expansion and Park Improvements

DULUTH, Minn. – “The magic of Hartley Park is getting kids and people outside and connected to the natural world,” Hartley Nature Center Executive Director, Tom O’Rourke said. Hartley Nature Center held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of its building expansion along with other...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Taco Bell Development Begins Along Duluth’s London Road

DULUTH, Minn. – One of Duluth’s busiest intersections on London Road will soon be home to a brand new Taco Bell. Construction crews were clearing away trees and other debris from the site Monday on the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road. The BP gas station...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Animal Allies Holds 2022 Fur Ball Rescue Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Every animal deserves a healthy and happy life, and this year’s Fur Ball put its focus on animals with different abilities. Animal Allies Humane Society held the 2022 Fur Ball event at Northland Country Club.. Fur Ball seeks to recognize homeless animals with special needs...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever

Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash

A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown

DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
DULUTH, MN
natureworldnews.com

Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
WISCONSIN STATE
KOOL 101.7

8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man

The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
SUPERIOR, WI
businessnorth.com

St. Luke’s names four new board members

St. Luke’s has added Rick Revoir, EdD, Anna Sackette-Urness, Jack Seiler and Phil Strom to its Board of Directors. Revoir serves as dean of strategic development and professor at the College of St. Scholastica. He spent 11 years working in healthcare finance positions before joining St. Scholastica in 2004. Along with lecturing on topics in healthcare finance and business ethics, he serves as a commissioner for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Revoir earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and a Master of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Volleyball Moves Up to #4 in Latest AVCA Poll

DULUTH, Minn.- After splitting their weekend slate, the UMD volleyball team is still moving up in the latest AVCA poll. The Bulldogs are now the 4th ranked team in the country after previously being 5th a week ago. UMD took 3rd ranked Concordia-St. Paul to five sets before eventually falling...
DULUTH, MN

