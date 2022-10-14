ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Crown creator hits back at sensitivity criticism: ‘The show certainly isn’t unkind to King Charles’

The creator of The Crown has hit back at claims that the forthcoming fifth season would portray King Charles in an overly negative light.Netflix’s hit royal drama – which stirred controversy last season over its alleged distortion of historical fact – was accused recently of being “exploitative”, amid claims that the new 1990s-set season will depict “‘all-out’ war between Charles and Diana”. Last week, former British prime minister John Major described the series as “nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction”, and “a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false...
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
TheWrap

‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’

“Halloween Ends” has become the latest film that Universal has moved to a day-and-date release strategy with a simultaneous rollout in theaters and on its streaming service Peacock. But Christopher Landon, who directed the Blumhouse horror films “Happy Death Day” and “Freaky” for Universal, is sick of Hollywood using the strategy at the expense of directors.
TheWrap

Sylvester Stallone Plays a Mob Boss Taking the Midwest by Storm in ‘Tulsa King’ Trailer (Video)

Paramount+ today unveiled the full-length trailer for “Tulsa King,” the upcoming mafia series starring Sylvester Stallone from “Yellowstone” creator, Taylor Sheridan. The crime drama stars Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who fresh off a 25-year prison sentence finds himself heading midwest on his boss’ orders. To set up his new criminal enterprise, Dwight taps a ring of locals to join his crew – and where he goes, violence and chaos inevitably follow.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy