Read full article on original website
Related
The Crown creator hits back at sensitivity criticism: ‘The show certainly isn’t unkind to King Charles’
The creator of The Crown has hit back at claims that the forthcoming fifth season would portray King Charles in an overly negative light.Netflix’s hit royal drama – which stirred controversy last season over its alleged distortion of historical fact – was accused recently of being “exploitative”, amid claims that the new 1990s-set season will depict “‘all-out’ war between Charles and Diana”. Last week, former British prime minister John Major described the series as “nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction”, and “a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false...
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: One of the Best Netflix Originals of 2022
'The School for Good and Evil' gives fans a new twist on how fairy tales get mad, and there's lots to love about this Netflix Original from Paul Feig.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022
Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
‘Smile’ Ending Explained: Put on a Happy Face
With commentary from director Parker Finn and star Sosie Bacon
‘House of the Dragon’ Timeline: When Does Each Episode Take Place?
There are a lot of time jumps in the HBO series
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 5, Night 2: Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady Earn First Perfect Scores of the Season as [Spoiler] Goes Home
And one couple survived the dance marathon to be crowned King and Queen of Prom Night
‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’
“Halloween Ends” has become the latest film that Universal has moved to a day-and-date release strategy with a simultaneous rollout in theaters and on its streaming service Peacock. But Christopher Landon, who directed the Blumhouse horror films “Happy Death Day” and “Freaky” for Universal, is sick of Hollywood using the strategy at the expense of directors.
‘Black Adam’ Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Superhero Movie Is Anti-Entertaining
Despite its efforts to tweak the tropes, this is a muddled, overstuffed origin story
James Corden Restaurant Ban Lifted After He ‘Profusely Apologized': ‘I Strongly Believe in Second Chances’
James Corden is no longer banned from the famed New York City restaurant Balthazar, after being put on blast this week by Keith McNally, the restauranteur who also owns Manhattan staples Pastis, Minetta and Tavern. According to McNally, the late night host “profusely apologized” for his actions. On...
How to Watch ‘Hellraiser’: Is the New Horror Reboot Streaming?
Jamie Clayton leads the fresh take on the horror franchise
Sylvester Stallone Plays a Mob Boss Taking the Midwest by Storm in ‘Tulsa King’ Trailer (Video)
Paramount+ today unveiled the full-length trailer for “Tulsa King,” the upcoming mafia series starring Sylvester Stallone from “Yellowstone” creator, Taylor Sheridan. The crime drama stars Stallone as New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who fresh off a 25-year prison sentence finds himself heading midwest on his boss’ orders. To set up his new criminal enterprise, Dwight taps a ring of locals to join his crew – and where he goes, violence and chaos inevitably follow.
James Corden Booted From Famed NYC Restaurant Balthazar, Accused of Being ‘Tiny Cretin of a Man’
Owner Keith McNally called "The Late Late Show" host the "most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened"
‘Twister’ Sequel Gathers Strength With ‘The Revenant’ Writer Mark L. Smith
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are developing "Twisters" as a follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster
Tiffany Cross Swipes Back at Megyn Kelly’s ‘Dumbass’ Comment: ‘You Swung and You Missed’ (Video)
MSNBC host dismissed Kelly's attack of her as the "most racist person on television" before turning her attention to Clarence and Ginni Thomas
My Neighbour Totoro review – dazzling staging of the Studio Ghibli classic
How to adapt an iconic film made by the creative giants at Studio Ghibli, directed by the genius Hayao Miyazaki and considered an unsurpassed feat of fantasy animation? And do so without getting egg on your face?. Just like this, it would seem. The Royal Shakespeare Company’s production, written by...
Martin Short, David Alan Grier and Shania Twain Round Out the Cast of ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special
The three will portray Lumire, Cogsworth and Mrs. Potts in the 30th anniversary live-action-animated show
TheGrill 2022 Speaker Portrait Gallery – Steven Levitan, Sera Gamble and More (Exclusive Photos)
See who was there for the first in-person TheGrill since 2019
‘Watchmen’ Comic Creator Alan Moore Sent HBO Showrunner ‘Abrupt and Hostile’ Letter Over Cheesy Dr. Manhattan Gift
Damon Lindelof's unwelcome present was the last straw
The 15 Best Horror Movies of 2022 and How to Watch Them
From cannibals to UFOs to ghost-faced killers
Academy Museum Star-Studded Gala: From Julia Roberts to Keke Palmer and More (Photos)
The second annual gala raised $10 million to support the museums access, education and programming initiatives
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0