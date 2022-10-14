Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane Remembered by J.K. Rowling, ‘Harry Potter’ Cast and More: ‘Such Depth, Power and Talent’

Ealing Studios’ 1951 comedy of bowler-hatted banking and congenial criminality has been newly minted for the stage. But Jeremy Sams’ jovial touring production is often curiously leaden. While the film was a model of taut storytelling, with a slyly humorous portrait of postwar Britain and bravura suspense, Phil Porter’s adaptation is bogged down by its narrative device.

14 MINUTES AGO