A recent farmland sale in Iowa set a new record for the Corn Belt. In Plymouth County, Iowa, farmland was sold for $26,250 per acre. Ag Web Dot Com says Brock Auction Company brokered the sale, which included 55 acres of high-quality farmland. That put the total bill at $1.44 million. The bidding began at $17,000 per acre, and three bidders each topped $25,000 per acre, with a local farmer getting the winning bid. This sale now holds a record high for farmland prices. It’s bigger than the last number one sale price from August, when a farm in Sioux County, Iowa, sold for $26,000 per acre. A Plymouth County, Iowa farm recently sold for $25,000 per acre. Numbers in Iowa appear to be up across the board. The Iowa Chapter of the Realtors Land Institute says the value of high-quality cropland is $14,472 per acre, up almost 17 percent from September 2021.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO