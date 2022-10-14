ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Widow Claims Her Dead Husband Is Trying to Kill Her From Beyond the Grave in the Next Episode of 'The Equalizer'

By K.L. Connie Wang
 4 days ago
This week's episode of The Equalizer gets a little spooky! In "Gaslight," a widowed mother (Elizabeth Stanley) claims her deceased husband is trying to kill her from beyond the grave. Robyn (Queen Latifah) and her team help to uncover the truth.

Gloria Reuben guest stars as a gallerist who rekindles a romantic relationship with Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint).

In this Parade.com exclusive sneak peek, Robyn meets with a potential client, Evelyn Weber (Stanley), who is being haunted by her dead husband.

The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

