An old-school Batcopter and the original Teen Titans guest star in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8

By Michael Doran
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQg3C_0iZJwsDB00

As fans of Mark Waid's Batman/Superman: World's Finest know, the series is set in the past but in continuity when Dick Grayson was in the later part of his years as Robin, and the series' tone and spirit are likewise set in the Silver Age.

(And as Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson just told us , the "bright" tone of the series will reflect the direction the entire DC Universe is going in next year for the Dawn of the DCU ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hnqk8_0iZJwsDB00

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

But while set in the past, the series is also introducing new characters and concepts like the Devil Nezha - who made his debut in the first arc - and is now the main villain of the current-day Batman vs. Robin limited series by Waid.

This month's Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8 continues the story of Boy Thunder, the until-now unknown, secret teen sidekick of Superman.

See where we're going with this?

Like the Devil Nezha, there's likely going to be an explanation as to why Boy Thunder has never been seen, heard from, or ever mentioned in the DCU since Superman, Batman, Supergirl, and Robin, and as the following preview demonstrates, Donna Troy, Wally West, Garth, and Roy Harper all knew of his existence too.

Here's a preview of the issue:

Image 1 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5Ixh_0iZJwsDB00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 2 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGkWb_0iZJwsDB00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 3 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWVeV_0iZJwsDB00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 4 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmcMr_0iZJwsDB00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 5 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LRYC_0iZJwsDB00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 6 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1td3CY_0iZJwsDB00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 7 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjQV9_0iZJwsDB00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 8 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knHKE_0iZJwsDB00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 9 of 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POPGD_0iZJwsDB00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Boy Thunder's story will continue in World's Finest at least until December's Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10, which will deal with some of the fallout of the young superhero's secrets (while also including a variant cover that features a real-world celebrity whose likeness has been censored till release ).

But as we say, like the Devil Nezha, is Waid setting up a contemporary story in which the seemingly forgotten Boy Thunder plays a role?

Time will tell, but Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8 goes on sale October 18.

Stay up to date on all the new Batman comics scheduled for release in 2022 and beyond.

ComicBook

She-Hulk Director Reveals Daredevil's Cut Post-Credits Scene

Marvel Studios has officially wrapped up the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the season finale airing earlier this week. In the previous episode we got to see the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and he was definitely reborn. His appearance looked like it would be the only time we would see hip appear in the series, but he wound up showing up once again at the end of the finale. There was a post-credits scene at the end of the episode, but it turns out that the post-credits was originally supposed to be very Daredevil-focused. During a new interview with The Direct, director Kat Coiro revealed that Daredevil's walk of shame from episode 8 was originally supposed to be the post-credits tag for the finale.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

