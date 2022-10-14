ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Landing, CA

Salinas Gang Member Caught with Meth, Cocaine and Fentanyl

Photos: Courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff’s Office; (Cover) Drug Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Last week, PCU and MADCAT detectives caught up with 34-year-old gang. member, Max Aguilar of Salinas. Detectives were investigating Aguilar for his involvement in drug sales in the...
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk 82-year-old man

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for an elderly man with dementia, last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday is missing. Salvador Dominguez, 82, walked out of his home on East Bolivar Street to smile in his front yard, said police. Dominguez suffers from dementia and is dependent on family care. He was The post Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk 82-year-old man appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister police investigating Oct. 16 shooting

Information provided by Hollister Police Department. Hollister Police announced it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Oct. 16. According to the Facebook post, at 5:13 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting victim and when they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had been transported to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose gambling den raided, police say

Seven people were arrested after San Jose police raided a home that authorities claim was used for gambling, dealing drugs and selling stolen property. Police said that the suspects included one person who was armed with a gun and carrying cocaine. Five of the suspects were felons with warrants out for their arrests. One of the casing operators is connected to a stabbing, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Sunday night.  Officers arrived at the scene around 5:13 p.m. They got to the scene and found that the victim of a shooting had been transported to Hazel Hopkins Hospital by a private vehicle. Officers located The post Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in Aromas car crash

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey has confirmed to KION that one person has died in a two vehicle crash in Aromas. The crash took place on San Juan Road and Aromas Road at 1:28 p.m. It is unknown if anybody else was injured in the crash. This is an ongoing story. The post One dead in Aromas car crash appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County

The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement. Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.
STOCKTON, CA
kion546.com

Greenfield man found guilty of murdering his supervisor

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that 28-year-old Imeldo Ramirez Merino of Greenfield was found guilty of first degree murder on Friday Oct. 14. The jury also found Merino intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a...
GREENFIELD, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Greenfield murder

KING CITY — A Monterey County judge has given life sentences to two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. On Sept. 29, Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, for the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. Solis received a 50 year, 8 month-to-life sentence, and Juarez received a 30 year, 8 month-to-life sentence.
KING CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City

KING CITY, Calif. California Highway Patrol says you should expect traffic delays if you want to go north on Highway 101 through King City after a crash involving several vehicles. CHP said at around 11:31 a.m, they received reports of at least six to seven cars involved in a pile-up. No word on injuries, but The post At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA

