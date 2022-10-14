Read full article on original website
San Jose underground casino operation busted by police, 7 arrested
(KRON) — An illegal gambling operation at an underground casino was raided by San Jose Police Department officers on Thursday and seven people were arrested, according to an SJPD news release. The location, which was located in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B, was described as “a hub for a variety of […]
crimevoice.com
Salinas Gang Member Caught with Meth, Cocaine and Fentanyl
Photos: Courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff’s Office; (Cover) Drug Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Last week, PCU and MADCAT detectives caught up with 34-year-old gang. member, Max Aguilar of Salinas. Detectives were investigating Aguilar for his involvement in drug sales in the...
Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk 82-year-old man
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for an elderly man with dementia, last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday is missing. Salvador Dominguez, 82, walked out of his home on East Bolivar Street to smile in his front yard, said police. Dominguez suffers from dementia and is dependent on family care. He was The post Salinas Police looking for missing at-risk 82-year-old man appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister police investigating Oct. 16 shooting
Information provided by Hollister Police Department. Hollister Police announced it is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Oct. 16. According to the Facebook post, at 5:13 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting victim and when they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had been transported to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose gambling den raided, police say
Seven people were arrested after San Jose police raided a home that authorities claim was used for gambling, dealing drugs and selling stolen property. Police said that the suspects included one person who was armed with a gun and carrying cocaine. Five of the suspects were felons with warrants out for their arrests. One of the casing operators is connected to a stabbing, San Jose police said.
KSBW.com
Watsonville police arrest suspected arsonist who set fire to St. Patrick’s Church
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A man accused of intentionally setting a fire at St. Patrick’s Church on Monday night has been arrested. According to the Watsonville Police Department, Alberto Melgoza, 36, was arrested Tuesday morning. The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department,...
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Sunday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 5:13 p.m. They got to the scene and found that the victim of a shooting had been transported to Hazel Hopkins Hospital by a private vehicle. Officers located The post Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive appeared first on KION546.
One dead in Aromas car crash
AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey has confirmed to KION that one person has died in a two vehicle crash in Aromas. The crash took place on San Juan Road and Aromas Road at 1:28 p.m. It is unknown if anybody else was injured in the crash. This is an ongoing story. The post One dead in Aromas car crash appeared first on KION546.
Pedestrian who was running on the freeway struck and killed in San Jose
(KRON) — A man was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 280 in San Jose Friday night, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at around 10:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a pedestrian lying face down on the shoulder of the 280 north of Wolfe Road, according […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County
The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement. Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.
Five arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Menlo Park police officers and California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents made five arrests on Oct. 15 for furnishing alcohol to minors as part of the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. The program targets adults who purchase alcohol for people under 21 years of age, according to a statement from the Menlo...
SFGate
Gang members arrested in connection with auto burglaries throughout Bay Area, authorities say
SUNNYVALE (BCN) Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. james Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts...
kion546.com
Greenfield man found guilty of murdering his supervisor
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that 28-year-old Imeldo Ramirez Merino of Greenfield was found guilty of first degree murder on Friday Oct. 14. The jury also found Merino intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a...
kingcityrustler.com
King City gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Greenfield murder
KING CITY — A Monterey County judge has given life sentences to two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. On Sept. 29, Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, for the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. Solis received a 50 year, 8 month-to-life sentence, and Juarez received a 30 year, 8 month-to-life sentence.
Breaking News: Jury Reaches a Verdict in Kristin Smart Murder Trial
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — UPDATE 2 pm: Ruben Flores is found not guilty of helping his son conceal the body of Kristin Smart. UPDATE 1:35 P.M. : After twenty-six years of investigation, Paul Flores has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart. Press received notice...
Firefighters respond to church fire in Watsonville
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Firefighters respond to church fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
2 suspects linked to ‘prolific auto burglar’ taken into custody, facing 38 counts
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a series of auto burglaries in the South Bay, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced in a press release. Authorities said the two are facing 38 counts of auto burglary. One of the suspects, Exrill Wilson, 39, is a known associate to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City
KING CITY, Calif. California Highway Patrol says you should expect traffic delays if you want to go north on Highway 101 through King City after a crash involving several vehicles. CHP said at around 11:31 a.m, they received reports of at least six to seven cars involved in a pile-up. No word on injuries, but The post At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City appeared first on KION546.
