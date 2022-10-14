ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge Orders Tasha K To Pay $4M To Cardi B Or Secure Funding

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Judge William Ray ruled on Thursday (Oct. 13) that gossip blogger Tasha K (legally Latasha Kebe) must either immediately pay Cardi B the $4,000,000 million she’s owed from their defamation case. If unable, Kebe is ordered to secure finances covering the full amount, Billboard reports.

Cardi B (real name Belcalis Almánzar) sued Tasha K in 2019 over salacious videos published about the Bronx rapper online. Cardi’s lawyers made claims that Tasha’s intentions were fueled by a “malicious campaign” to damper the “Up” rapper’s reputation. Cardi’s legal reps also warned the Atlanta blogger to remove her videos multiple times, but she didn’t comply.

More from VIBE.com

After losing her defense , Tasha K is reportedly seeking to appeal the verdict. Per the outlet, Judge Ray said he would consider her overture if she could fulfill a “supersedeas bond” covering the entire amount. The common law feature is a type of surety bond that a court requires from an appellant who wants to delay payment of a judgment until an appeal is over.

On the flip side, if Tasha has her appeal denied, then that secured bond will automatically be overturned to Cardi.

Related Story

Cardi B Scores $1 Million Victory Over Tasha K In Federal Libel Case

Cardi’s lawyers have been asking Tasha for the monies owed since last month.

“This is more than a hypothetical concern in this case,” Cardi’s attorney Lisa F. Moore wrote on Friday (Oct. 14). “During the litigation, Kebe bragged publicly that she had taken steps to insulate herself from a judgment. And there have been recent online reports that Kebe has moved from Georgia to avoid enforcement of the judgment.”

Claims of Tasha K insulating herself comes from public statements made by the blogger, alleging her whereabouts on Sept. 13. She posted a photo on Instagram with a caption alluding to the “motherland” as her “new home.”

“Life in Africa is turning out to be exactly what I needed.” she wrote. “A fresh start ! This week I will be releasing my first VLOG of my new life in Africa and showing you all our expanded family.”

Tasha K and Cardi B’s lawsuit stems from alleged statements by K that Cardi had contracted herpes, was a prostitute, a cheating wife, and a hard drugs user.

Following a trial held in January, jurors sided decisively with Cardi B, leaving Tasha liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Cardi and her team were awarded more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees. Judge Ray later ordered Tasha to pull the videos from the internet.

Tasha appealed his judgment in September, claiming that Judge Ray withheld key details from jurors and called the trial “lopsided.”

As the 40-year-old has made it clear that she will continue appealing this case, it’s unclear if she will be able to actually pay what’s owed or secure a “supersedeas bond.” Tasha trolled her followers with an Instagram post earlier this month, where she claimed to have withdrawn her last $1,083 from her bank account.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Gunna Files Fourth Bond Motion To Be Released From Jail

Gunna’s legal team has filed a fourth motion in hopes of the artist being released from jail.  Rolling Stone reports Steve Sadow, the Atlanta rapper’s attorney, asserts that “the state has failed to show adequate proof” that his client, born Sergio Kitchens, would likely engage in witness intimidation if they approve his release. More from VIBE.comT.I. Names Atlanta's Top 5 Most Influential Rap AlbumsQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Read The Questionnaire Young Thug's Legal Team Created For Jurors “The defense produced real evidence that Kitchens is a good candidate for pretrial bond and has offered an abundance...
Vibe

50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
Vibe

Oprah Picks Up New Habit After Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey isn’t taking her health for granted after undergoing major medical procedures last year. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the 68-year-old entertainment mogul revealed she had double knee surgery in August and November 2021. “When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg,” she shared. “I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again—that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”More from VIBE.comAva DuVernay...
Vibe

50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked

Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Expecting A Baby Boy

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are expecting a baby boy. During a Los Angeles concert on Thursday (Oct. 13), the duo performed the fan-favorite track “Moments” from Aiko’s 2017 album Trip, affectionately singing to one another in front of the excited audience.More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And FriendsJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementBig Sean Re-Issues 'Detroit' For Its 10-Year Anniversary As the song concluded, Sean cradled Aiko’s belly and revealed the gender of their bundle of joy. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” the Dark Sky Paradise emcee shouted to the roaring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New Jersey

Tsu Surf has been arrested on federal charges. According to FOX 5, the rapper was detained by law enforcement at a New Jersey home on Thursday (Oct. 14). More from VIBE.comGeechi Gotti Crowned Best Battle Rapper Of 2021Premiere: Newark's Chad B Spreads Ghetto Gospel In His "Think About It" VideoTsu Surf Calls On Sy Ari Da Kid, AR-AB & More For His '2:00AM' Mixtape The battle rapper, legally known as Rahjon Cox, was at the home with an unnamed woman when the U.S Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded the location. Cox, 32, attempted to escape the house but...
NEWARK, NJ
Vibe

Marlon Wayans Crossed Paths With Biggie And Tupac Moments Before Their Deaths

Marlon Wayans is a man of interesting stories. The actor and comedian took a trip down memory lane during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed he crossed paths with Biggie and Tupac minutes before their deaths. More from VIBE.comShaq Says Biggie Recorded An Unreleased Verse For "Still Can't Stop The Reign"Jadakiss Says He Used To "Hate" Ghostwriting Songs For Diddy And Bad Boy RecordsMarlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Wayans, who was fond of the rap stars before and during the height of their respective careers, also shed light...
Vibe

Nike Takes Action Against Sneaker Resellers With Added Penalties

Nike has issued new sanctions against potential resellers in the United States. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Oregon-based sneaker brand has updated its terms of e-commerce sales to better combat customers making purchases using bots to resell their goods. More from VIBE.com'The Shop' Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic RemarksLeBron James Tells Hilarious Wedding Crashers Story On 'The Shop'Bronny James Joins Nike With New NIL Deal According to the brand’s revised terms of sale, Nike can now impose a limit on how many sneakers someone can purchase at once and even deny entry into one of its...
Vibe

T.I. Names Atlanta’s Top 5 Most Influential Rap Albums

T.I. is an articulate, quick-witted gentleman, thus it seemed easy for the 42-year-old to name his top five “most important or influential” Atlanta rap albums. The “Whatever You Like” rapper took on that task when he stopped by Uproxx’s Fresh Pair, hosted by super producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs, on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The ATL actor was asked to present his list without anything from his own discography, yet still answered quickly. More from VIBE.comT.I. Trades Threats With Charleston White Over Comments About His SonQuavo And Takeoff Have One Mission With 'Only Built For Infinity Links'NEXT: ATL Jacob...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Financial Transparency

Jay-Z is suing Bacardi Limited over lack of financial transparency in their D’Usse partnership. TMZ reports that the businessman, also known as Shawn Carter, is inquiring about how much money the cognac line has made, and his lawsuit is demanding that information. Carter’s company, SC Liquor, is also pressing...
Vibe

Ice Cube Accuses NBA And ESPN Of Trying To “Destroy” Big 3 League

Ice Cube has accused the NBA and ESPN of attempting to “destroy” his The Big 3 basketball league, pointing to the two entities’ refusal to acknowledge The Big 3’s innovations and contributions to the sport. The 53-year-old rapper and actor’s allegations were revealed in his response to former NBA star and The Big 3 participant Stephen Jackson’s recent promotion of the league and its benefits on social media. “Appreciate you @DaTrillStak5. We definitely need everybody’s support,” Cube wrote in his own tweet this past Saturday (Oct. 15) while reposting a clip of the All The Smoke cohost’s comments. “The @nba...
Vibe

Brandy Thanks “Fam, Friends And Starz” For Support Following Health Scare

Brandy has confirmed a previously reported health scare via social media, taking to Twitter to thank fans and loved ones for their well wishes upon hearing the news. “To my beloved fam, friends and starz, thank you for sending love and light my way,” the singer, 43, began. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support.” More from VIBE.comBrandy Hospitalized For "Possible Seizure" Following Home Health ScareMegan Thee Stallion Launches Women-Geared Mental Health WebsiteBrandy And John Legend Tapped For Audible's 'Words +...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Saucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit “Walk”

Saucy Santana believes fellow Miami rapper Kodak Black stole key elements from his viral 2020 hit “Walk.” On Wednesday (Oct. 11), The Shade Room posted a side-by-side photo of Santana and Kodak Black wearing similar Marni two-piece sets and asked IG users who wore the ensemble better. Yak then commented under the post with the positive message, “All lives matter [orange heart and shoulder shrug emojis],”More from VIBE.comSaucy Santana Declares "I'm Too Much" On New SingleAkon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When OverbookedLizzo Responds To Critics Claiming She Makes "Music For White People" Disregarding Kodak’s friendly commentary, Santana followed up with, “#TSBroStoleMySong.” The BET Hip-Hop awards...
Vibe

Jadakiss Launches Kiss Café Coffee Brand With His Father And Son

Jadakiss is keeping it in the family with his newly-announced coffee venture. Launched with his father Bob Phillips and his son Jaewon Phillips, the 47-year-old rapper has officially entered a new industry. According to a press release, Kiss Café is three generations of legacy, loyalty, and the love of coffee. The eldest Phillips man has been involved in the coffee industry since 1977. Since 1998, he has served as president and CEO of Caturra Corp., a boutique importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Releases THC Infused Onion ChipsMa$e Implies Diddy Played A Part...
Vibe

Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration

Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for 2023 Grammy consideration, much to the surprise of fans and critics. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Bruno Mars revealed in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”More from VIBE.comBruno Mars Earns Another Diamond CertificationSilk Sonic's Debut Album Is Now PlatinumDr. Dre Almost Died From His Brain...
Vibe

Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Not Serve Jail Time On Forcible Touch Charge

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of forcible touch. According to CNN, on Thursday (Oct. 13) the 54-year-old reached compliance with his plea agreement, as confirmed by Emily Tuttle, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. More from VIBE.comR. Kelly Ordered To Pay At Least $300K In Restitution To VictimsCuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching For Kissing Woman Without ConsentIce Cube Reflects On The 'Death Certificate' Album's Relevancy And Why The Anniversary Of 'Boyz N The Hood' Is "Bittersweet" This indicates that for the past six months, he’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Vibe

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy