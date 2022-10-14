ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Tom Felton Got Very Candid About the ‘Spark’ He Felt with ‘Harry Potter’ Costar Emma Watson

By Giovana Gelhoren
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d3d73_0iZJwbS400
Tom Felton & Emma Watson Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/WireImage

From Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, celebrities meeting their significant other on set is all too familiar. For Harry Potter costars Tom Felton and Emma Watson, that was almost the case. In a passage from Felton’s upcoming memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor got candid about his special connection with Watson and dished on the “spark” between them.

“I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear,” Felton admitted. “That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

In the excerpt, Felton recalled that when they were young teens filming the wizard franchise, rumors started swirling that 12-year-old Watson had a crush on him. “Rumors started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on,” the actor wrote.

Not only did 15-year-old Felton have a girlfriend at the time, he also didn’t believe the rumors were even true. “I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different,” he wrote.

Though he tried to hide it, even his girlfriend knew that something was up. “My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us,” he recalled. “I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that.”

Explaining their connection in his own words, Felton said, “I don’t think I was ever in love with Emma, but I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else… we were kindred spirits.”

He added, “I know for certain I’ll always have Emma’s back and she’ll always have mine too.”

Watson – who is rumored to be dating Brandon Green – echoed his sentiments and added more fuel to the fire by writing the book’s foreword, Cosmopolitan reported.

“Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship. For more than 20 years now, we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times that people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ But we what we have is far deeper than that,” the actress wrote.

She stated, “It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will.” Feeling goosebumps anyone? Whether these two ever get together or not, their connection is definitely one for the books.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
The US Sun

What health condition did Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane have?

BEHIND the scenes, late actor Robbie Coltrane was going through a private health battle that became harder to manage as the years went on. Eventually, the Harry Potter alum had to utilize a wheelchair because of the disease's complications to his movement. What health condition did Harry Potter star Robbie...
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More

Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
The Independent

George Clooney hilariously agrees after Brad Pitt calls him ‘one of the most handsome men’

George Clooney has hilariously agreed with pal Brad Pitt, after he called the filmmaker one of the most “handsome men” in the world. The 61-year-old actor addressed and supported the Fight Club star’s compliment on Wednesday, when he and his wife Amal Clooney made an appearance on CBS This Morning. Pitt first called Clooney “handsome” last week, in a video segment for US Vogue.
The Independent

Harry Potter star Tom Felton recalls Alan Rickman’s terse words after he repeatedly stepped on his cloak

Tom Felton remembered provoking the famous ire of Alan Rickman on the set of the Harry Potter movies.The Draco Malfoy actor gave the anecdote in a new promotional video posted on social media ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.“Eventually, I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman: ‘Don’t step on my f***ing cloak’,” Felton recalled of the late actor who played Professor Severus Snape across the film saga.“[I] sort of giggled, death eaters and I looked at each other and thought, ‘Is he...
Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
SheKnows

SheKnows

73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy