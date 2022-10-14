Waterloo volleyball is the undefeated Captiol - South conference champion

For the third time since 2018, the Waterloo volleyball team has finished its Capitol—South conference schedule unbeaten. The Pirates already had the conference title locked up following a win over Marshall back on Oct. 4, but they locked up the undefeated conference season with a 25-11, 25-8, 25-13 sweep of Cambridge on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

This is Waterloo’s fifth consecutive Capitol—South conference championship. The Pirates were stellar all season, losing only three sets total in their 10 conference matches.

The odds were stacked against the Pirates entering this season. Waterloo was under new leadership as Doug Pickarts took over the head coach position, and the Pirates lost a good chunk of the previous season’s production to graduation and transfer.

Not to mention, New Glarus presented itself as a major challenger to take the throne. The Glarner Knights returned three all-conference players from the season prior and had the height and skill to contend with Waterloo.

Still, the Pirates would not be denied. They faced New Glarus for the first time on the road in just the second conference game of the season. Undeterred, the Pirates went in there and swept the Glarner Knights as Pickarts already had his team firing on all cylinders.

New Glarus paid a visit to Waterloo in late September with the title on the line. The Glarner Knights were motivated and came out hot, winning the first set. Waterloo never wavered, winning the next three to slam the door and set itself up for yet another conference title.

It should come as no surprise that the Pirates have been propelled all season by senior outside hitter Sophia Schneider, the conference’s reigning player of the year. The Lander University commit has proven her reputation all season long. She leads the Pirates in kills with 394 and aces with 38. Her kill percentage of 40% is eye-popping. She’s also second in blocks (24), digs (172), and assists (207).

Waterloo has also gotten an important boost from junior setter Brenna Huebner. She led the team in assists this season with 285, but also showed some muscle at the net with 131 kills, the second-most on the team. Her influence was also felt at the service line with 21 aces.

Pickarts has continually praised the hard work of his junior libero, Bri Lauersdorf, as well. Her commitment to her position has kept plenty of would-be points off the hardwood. She led the Pirates in digs in the regular season with 446 and in serves received with 410.

An underrated element of this team has been junior middle Tess Blundell. Pickarts has pointed to her as the spark the team needs on occasion, and she can deliver that with her play at the net. She’s put up a whopping 40 blocks this season to lead the team and also has pitched in 48 kills.

Waterloo’s stellar play this season earned it a No. 1 seed in the upcoming WIAA state tournament, as well. This means the Pirates have a bye for the first round, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Instead, their postseason push begins on Thursday, Oct. 20 as they’ll host the winner of No. 4 seed Poynette and No. 5 seed Dodgeland.

Capitol—South conference final volleyball standings

-as of Thursday, Oct. 13

1. Waterloo, 10-0

2. New Glarus, 8-2

3. Marshall, 6-4

4. Wisconsin Heights, 4-6

5. Belleville, 2-8

6. Cambridge, 0-10