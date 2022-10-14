ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team

Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Is Russell Wilson cooked? Broncos QB fades again in loss to Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A frustrated Justin Simmons perhaps put it best. "Everyone knows the definition of insanity," the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl safety said after his team's humbling road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. "We can't keep doing the same things week in and week out and think they are going to change. From that standpoint, we've just got to be better."
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Garoppolo blames offense for Niners' sluggish defeat

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a little bit behind Deebo Samuel on his next-to-last possession, a fourth-and-2 from the Atlanta 19. The ball bounced off Samuel’s hands and fell to the ground with 2:18 remaining. Try as he might, Garoppolo couldn’t get the Niners’ offense on track...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses

Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Are Packers suffering from lack of leadership?

The New York Jets pulled off a 27-10 upset win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, marking the first time the Packers have lost back-to-back games under head coach Matt LaFleur. Aaron Rodgers completed 26-of-41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. After the game, the...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Baltimore Ravens signing former Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson

The former Pro Bowl receiver is signing with the Ravens following a Tuesday workout, NFL Network reported. Baltimore (3-3) has been shorthanded at wideout the past few weeks with Rashod Bateman nursing a foot injury. Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman is close to returning but didn't say how probable he was to play against the Browns in Week 7.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Packers stifled by Jets in loss; who’s to blame for offensive struggles?

Years of observing Aaron Rodgers would indicate they’ll figure out whatever offensive struggles they’re having right now soon enough. But the reality is that the last time they had such a tumultuous start to the season was 2018, which, not coincidentally, was head coach Mike McCarthy’s last campaign. The Packers finished with a 6-9-1 record that year.
FOX Sports

Bowles: 'Tom Brady not receiving preferential treatment'

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a surprising upset over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, thanks to a stout defensive showing and a monster performance from QB Mitchell Trubisky. Brady was sacked twice for a total of 14 yards and finished 25-of-40 passing for 243 yards, one...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Broncos' early struggles an indictment of Hackett's approach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett defended his handling of the lead-up to his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Hackett said the rash of injuries and penalties and the offensive struggles under quarterback Russell Wilson have nothing to do with him taking it easy on the players in the summer.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Texas-Oklahoma State, pick

Orange will be the color of the day when No. 20 Texas (3-1 in Big 12 play, 5-2 overall) plays at No. 11 Oklahoma State (2-1, 5-1) in a Big 12 showdown Saturday. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 26-10, but the Cowboys have won five of the previous seven games, including a 32-24 decision last season in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Colts-Titans

The Indianapolis Colts travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in a Week 7, NFL battle between AFC foes. Indy is coming off a 34-27 Week 6 win over the Jaguars. Tennessee is coming off a bye, but before having a week off, the squad posted a three-game win streak. The Titans got wins over the Raiders, Colts and the Commanders in Weeks 3, 4 and 5.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Ranking the NFL’s 5 most and least hopeful fanbases

We’ve just finished Week 6 of the NFL season, when I surmise it is finally appropriate to gauge how hopeful or hopeless fanbases truly are. Teams have played enough games that we have a general sense of each squad’s vibe — but not so many that the current standings really mean anything at all. Which is, personally, my favorite time to measure fan reaction: when nothing quite matters yet but everyone has intense feelings about everything anyway.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Syracuse-Clemson

The Syracuse Orange take on the Clemson Tigers this weekend for a Week 8 college football showdown between ACC rivals. The Orange have posted a perfect 6-0 record this season, with their most recent win coming over NC State in Week 7. Clemson also comes into this matchup with a...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Inside the action: Bills, Eagles earn statement wins in Week 6

The NFL reminded us on Sunday it is still the sports entertainment king. The Chiefs hosted the Bills in a rematch of their thrilling AFC divisional game last season. Buffalo made a late comeback to go ahead with a Josh Allen touchdown toss to Dawson Knox, then intercepted Patrick Mahomes to secure a 24-20 victory. The Eagles beat the divisional rival Cowboys 26-17 in their quest to continue a perfect season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Commanders' Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger

WASHINGTON (AP) — Carson Wentz underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger, sidelining the Washington Commanders starting quarterback six games into his tenure with the team. The Commanders announced Wentz had surgery in Los Angeles, but did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time...
