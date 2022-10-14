Read full article on original website
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
Is Russell Wilson cooked? Broncos QB fades again in loss to Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A frustrated Justin Simmons perhaps put it best. "Everyone knows the definition of insanity," the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl safety said after his team's humbling road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. "We can't keep doing the same things week in and week out and think they are going to change. From that standpoint, we've just got to be better."
Garoppolo blames offense for Niners' sluggish defeat
ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a little bit behind Deebo Samuel on his next-to-last possession, a fourth-and-2 from the Atlanta 19. The ball bounced off Samuel’s hands and fell to the ground with 2:18 remaining. Try as he might, Garoppolo couldn’t get the Niners’ offense on track...
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
Are Packers suffering from lack of leadership?
The New York Jets pulled off a 27-10 upset win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, marking the first time the Packers have lost back-to-back games under head coach Matt LaFleur. Aaron Rodgers completed 26-of-41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. After the game, the...
Tennessee fined after fans storm field, remove goalposts in upset over Alabama
What a time to be on Rocky Top. As the rest of the college football world watched,. kicker Chase McGrath floated a ball through the uprights in the closing seconds to beat Alabama 52-49 and send a full-capacity Neyland Stadium into total pandemonium. Gamblers who bet on Tennesee also rejoiced...
Baltimore Ravens signing former Pro Bowl WR DeSean Jackson
The former Pro Bowl receiver is signing with the Ravens following a Tuesday workout, NFL Network reported. Baltimore (3-3) has been shorthanded at wideout the past few weeks with Rashod Bateman nursing a foot injury. Coach John Harbaugh said Bateman is close to returning but didn't say how probable he was to play against the Browns in Week 7.
Packers stifled by Jets in loss; who’s to blame for offensive struggles?
Years of observing Aaron Rodgers would indicate they’ll figure out whatever offensive struggles they’re having right now soon enough. But the reality is that the last time they had such a tumultuous start to the season was 2018, which, not coincidentally, was head coach Mike McCarthy’s last campaign. The Packers finished with a 6-9-1 record that year.
Bowles: 'Tom Brady not receiving preferential treatment'
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a surprising upset over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, thanks to a stout defensive showing and a monster performance from QB Mitchell Trubisky. Brady was sacked twice for a total of 14 yards and finished 25-of-40 passing for 243 yards, one...
Broncos' early struggles an indictment of Hackett's approach
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett defended his handling of the lead-up to his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Hackett said the rash of injuries and penalties and the offensive struggles under quarterback Russell Wilson have nothing to do with him taking it easy on the players in the summer.
Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Texas-Oklahoma State, pick
Orange will be the color of the day when No. 20 Texas (3-1 in Big 12 play, 5-2 overall) plays at No. 11 Oklahoma State (2-1, 5-1) in a Big 12 showdown Saturday. The Longhorns lead the all-time series 26-10, but the Cowboys have won five of the previous seven games, including a 32-24 decision last season in Austin, Texas.
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Colts-Titans
The Indianapolis Colts travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in a Week 7, NFL battle between AFC foes. Indy is coming off a 34-27 Week 6 win over the Jaguars. Tennessee is coming off a bye, but before having a week off, the squad posted a three-game win streak. The Titans got wins over the Raiders, Colts and the Commanders in Weeks 3, 4 and 5.
Josh Allen, Bills leave no doubt in win over Chiefs: They’re NFL’s best team
There's no denying Josh Allen on the field. Not right now. When he wants to win, he pretty much always wins. And that now extends to games against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL. No, I'm not talking about who's best...
Jaguars still learning how to finish; Titans need WR help: AFC South takeaways
I'm not convinced the Jacksonville Jaguars are a bad team. That they're the "same old Jags." But it's obvious now that they are not the quick-ascending team they appeared to be just three weeks ago, when they were coming off back-to-back wins of 20-plus points. In actuality, these Jaguars (2-4)...
Ranking the NFL’s 5 most and least hopeful fanbases
We’ve just finished Week 6 of the NFL season, when I surmise it is finally appropriate to gauge how hopeful or hopeless fanbases truly are. Teams have played enough games that we have a general sense of each squad’s vibe — but not so many that the current standings really mean anything at all. Which is, personally, my favorite time to measure fan reaction: when nothing quite matters yet but everyone has intense feelings about everything anyway.
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Syracuse-Clemson
The Syracuse Orange take on the Clemson Tigers this weekend for a Week 8 college football showdown between ACC rivals. The Orange have posted a perfect 6-0 record this season, with their most recent win coming over NC State in Week 7. Clemson also comes into this matchup with a...
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on top, Giants climb; how far do Packers, 49ers fall?
It's always kind of the NFL to drop one of these weeks on us to remind everyone that we don't know anything. Admittedly, Week 6 was not the most thrilling slate of games from beginning to end, but it sure as hell was one of the most surprising weekends of the year.
Inside the action: Bills, Eagles earn statement wins in Week 6
The NFL reminded us on Sunday it is still the sports entertainment king. The Chiefs hosted the Bills in a rematch of their thrilling AFC divisional game last season. Buffalo made a late comeback to go ahead with a Josh Allen touchdown toss to Dawson Knox, then intercepted Patrick Mahomes to secure a 24-20 victory. The Eagles beat the divisional rival Cowboys 26-17 in their quest to continue a perfect season.
Commanders' Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger
WASHINGTON (AP) — Carson Wentz underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger, sidelining the Washington Commanders starting quarterback six games into his tenure with the team. The Commanders announced Wentz had surgery in Los Angeles, but did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time...
