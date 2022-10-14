Tempe Neighborhoods Together organizes food and supply drive

Gather up non-perishable food, feminine hygiene supplies and pet food for an easy, drive-thru food and supply drive organized by Tempe Neighborhoods Together. The drive supports Tempe Community Action Agency, Aris Foundation, Lost Our Home and Women4Women.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pyle Adult Recreation Center parking lot. The center can be found at 655 E. Southern Ave.

“Every one of our partner nonprofits are experiencing unprecedented levels of need. We all want a community where children don't go to bed hungry, where beloved pets can remain with their families and where families have the means to provide for themselves,” said Judy Tapscott of the TNT food drive planning committee.

TNT encourages the Tempe community to take action and give whatever they can. Thanks to generous residents, a drive held in April brought in approximately 4,124 pounds of food and pet food and 4,015 feminine hygiene items, as well as $450 in monetary donations.

Women4Women Tempe is an all-volunteer organization that distributes feminine hygiene supplies. “Need has nearly doubled this year,” said Kay Wright, President and Co-Founder of Women4Women. “Donations absolutely positively impact our ability to provide bags of items to women who need them.”

Donations are 100% deductible and each of the agencies accepts monetary donations. Donations to all but Lost Our Home, which does have 501(c) 3, status, qualify for the Arizona Tax Credit Qualifying Charitable Organization. Money donated up to $400 for a single person or $800 for married persons is reimbursed dollar-for-dollar on Arizona tax returns. More information can be found at AZ Tax Credit Funds.

For a list of needed supplies, products and food, learn more through TNT’s Facebook page.