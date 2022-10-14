ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
3 college football teams exposed as frauds in Week 7

The smoke and mirrors have been removed, as these college football teams might be frauds. Eventually, we were going to find out the truth about these marquee football teams this season. Any time four top-10 teams lose in the same weekend, there are plenty of discussions to be had over...
