ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Real Madrid not at all interested in signing Kylian Mbappe after Frenchman’s last-minute betrayal earlier this season: Reports

By FS Desk
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

‘On our way to see daddy’ – Georgina Rodriguez and kids watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Man Utd draw with Newcastle

CRISTIANO RONALDO probably wished he had partner Georgina Rodriguez's sunglasses as she watched the Manchester United icon against Newcastle. Ronaldo couldn't disguise his grumpiness at being subbed in the 0-0 draw, whereas Georgina stayed cool throughout in her sunnies and jumper dress, alongside the couple's children. The Argentinian model, 27,...
The Associated Press

Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona...

Comments / 0

Community Policy