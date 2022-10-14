Real Madrid not at all interested in signing Kylian Mbappe after Frenchman’s last-minute betrayal earlier this season: Reports

Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
Rumoured Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners Revealed, Real Madrid & Barcelona Stars To Claim Three Awards
The Ballon d'Or Awards take place in Paris on Monday evening.
ESPN
Barcelona president Joan Laporta confronts referees, asked to leave officials' room after Clasico
Barcelona president Joan Laporta had to be asked to leave the match officials' dressing room after demanding an explanation for certain decisions in his side's defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday. Goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo earned Madrid a 3-1 Clasico win at the Santiago Bernabeu that...
‘On our way to see daddy’ – Georgina Rodriguez and kids watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Man Utd draw with Newcastle
CRISTIANO RONALDO probably wished he had partner Georgina Rodriguez's sunglasses as she watched the Manchester United icon against Newcastle. Ronaldo couldn't disguise his grumpiness at being subbed in the 0-0 draw, whereas Georgina stayed cool throughout in her sunnies and jumper dress, alongside the couple's children. The Argentinian model, 27,...
Ballon d'Or 2022 Men's Final Rankings - Top 30
The top 30 players in the 2022 Ballon d'Or have been revealed as Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scooped the award.
Erik Ten Hag Furious After Cristiano Ronaldo Has Two Goals Disallowed Against Newcastle
Both of Ronaldo's non-goals came within a minute of each other early in the second half.
Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans
Liverpool edged Manchester City on Sunday afternoon/evening in the Premier League but offensive chants during the match have forced the club to make a statement.
Neymar appears in court in trial over Barcelona transfer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A few hours after scoring the winning goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s victory over Marseille in the French league, Neymar arrived in court in Spain on Monday to face a trial for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona...
ESPN
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo makes feelings clear after being subbed in disappointing draw vs. Newcastle
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester United were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) The hosts were left fuming after referee Craig Pawson ruled out two Cristiano Ronaldo strikes early...
Sadio Mane finishes 2nd in 2022 Ballon d'Or
Sadio Mane finishes second in the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.
Comments / 1