Antony Reflects On Dream Start At Manchester United
Manchester United’s Brazilian summer signing Antony has emotionally reflected on his dream start at the club.
Liverpool v West Ham United Team News
The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday.
Liverpool vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Liverpool have been hit by further injuries ahead of their midweek clash with West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League.Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City has the potential to spark life back into their season, after Jurgen Klopp’s side had made their worst start to a season in 10 years.But it came at a cost as Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup, with the forward joining Luis Diaz on the sidelines.West Ham have gone five games unbeaten since their 1-0 defeat to Everton on their last trip to Merseyside, in an upturn of form...
Man United vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight
Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.However Tottenham can deliver a real statement...
