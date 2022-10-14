ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 2

More Sci Less Fi
3d ago

Thank you Entertainment Weekly for that highly technical scientific article. Boy, I'm completely convinced! Too bad this guy wasn't selling bridges, cuz I'm in the market for one now! 🤣

BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre new creature that looks like blue goo at the bottom of the ocean

Scientists have discovered a new bizarre underwater creature that looks like a pile of blue goo. The scientists, part of the NOAA’s Okeanos Explorer team, discovered the creature while exploring the Caribbean. The exploration detail is part of a much larger expedition called Voyage to the Ridge 2022. Scientists aren’t sure what the blue goo creature is yet, but we’ll hopefully know soon.
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Upworthy

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Ingram Atkinson

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ohmymag.co.uk

A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'

Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."

