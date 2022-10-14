ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Neiman family honored with new rec path recognition

SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through. “All of us here enjoy the...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from South Dakota, they are considered a farm winery.
RAPID CITY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion

South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
DEADWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
KEYSTONE, SD
kotatv.com

Big Ol’ Fish-Hunter Veale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 13 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Hunter Veale. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Viewing poverty through a “Different Lens”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People were invited to view poverty through the lens of someone else. The event called Different Lens was hosted by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and was held with the intention of spreading community awareness. Monday’s luncheon encouraged people to understand what poverty looks like...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

BIG event allows girls to interact with the STEM world

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons hosted their annual BIG Event at Western Dakota Technical college. The BIG event, which stands for believe in girls introduces young girls into the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math by allowing them to see how STEM can be used in various career fields.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Rapid City native Rowan Grace shoots for stardom on 'The Voice'

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Rapid City native Rowan Grace is making her way forward on the hit TV show The Voice. During her blind audition, 16-year-old Grace sang Olivia Rodrigo's "traitor." The performance wowed judges and earned...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
CUSTER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

TCAS needs help rehoming 25 cats

DEADWOOD — Urging the community to take spay and neuter seriously, Twin City Animal Shelter (TCAS) volunteers say they will need help rehoming some 25 cats and kittens over the course of the next few weeks, due to a local situation in which they were discovered. “What we need...
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Lane closure scheduled on Omaha Street Tuesday morning

According to a press release from the City of Rapid City, the outside lane of Omaha Street from Waterloo Street to Maple Street will be closed early Tuesday morning for tree removal. This is the stretch of Omaha Street along Roosevelt Park. The lane will be closed before dawn on...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly car-vs-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on October 14. Authorities in Rapid City used security photos and videos to determine that Jordan Hare hit and killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart with his 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the early morning hours on Friday.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

