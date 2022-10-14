Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Neiman family honored with new rec path recognition
SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through. “All of us here enjoy the...
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
kotatv.com
Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from South Dakota, they are considered a farm winery.
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
kotatv.com
Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Hunter Veale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 13 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Hunter Veale. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
Viewing poverty through a “Different Lens”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People were invited to view poverty through the lens of someone else. The event called Different Lens was hosted by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and was held with the intention of spreading community awareness. Monday’s luncheon encouraged people to understand what poverty looks like...
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
kotatv.com
BIG event allows girls to interact with the STEM world
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons hosted their annual BIG Event at Western Dakota Technical college. The BIG event, which stands for believe in girls introduces young girls into the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math by allowing them to see how STEM can be used in various career fields.
sdpb.org
Rapid City native Rowan Grace shoots for stardom on 'The Voice'
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Rapid City native Rowan Grace is making her way forward on the hit TV show The Voice. During her blind audition, 16-year-old Grace sang Olivia Rodrigo's "traitor." The performance wowed judges and earned...
kotatv.com
Sturgis City Council approves funding for continued ambulance services to Lawrence County
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday night, the Sturgis City Council approved giving more than $1,208 to the Ambulance Service to offset costs related to Lawrence County services. The city of Sturgis has had an agreement with neighboring Lawrence County for the past four years, that provides part of the county closest to Sturgis, access to their EMT services.
KELOLAND TV
The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
KEVN
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
kotatv.com
Mollman delivering big season for Lead-Deadwood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Allison Mollman is turning in a strong senior season for the Lead-Deadwood volleyball team. Mollman is also a valuable leader for the Golddiggers.
kotatv.com
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
Black Hills Pioneer
TCAS needs help rehoming 25 cats
DEADWOOD — Urging the community to take spay and neuter seriously, Twin City Animal Shelter (TCAS) volunteers say they will need help rehoming some 25 cats and kittens over the course of the next few weeks, due to a local situation in which they were discovered. “What we need...
newscenter1.tv
Lane closure scheduled on Omaha Street Tuesday morning
According to a press release from the City of Rapid City, the outside lane of Omaha Street from Waterloo Street to Maple Street will be closed early Tuesday morning for tree removal. This is the stretch of Omaha Street along Roosevelt Park. The lane will be closed before dawn on...
KEVN
Family and friends mourn a 14-year-old girl lost in a hit and run
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly car-vs-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened on October 14. Authorities in Rapid City used security photos and videos to determine that Jordan Hare hit and killed 14-year-old Nevaeh Brave Heart with his 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the early morning hours on Friday.
