WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered in search for Reading homicide suspect
READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner trying to locate Reading man's relatives
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in its efforts to locate a Reading man's next of kin. Angel Manuel Torres-Andradez, 51, lived in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Torres-Andradez's relatives is asked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Double homicide in Pottstown takes neighbors by surprise
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. "It's pretty tragic," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "I mean,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities continue to investigate double homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney continues to investigate a double homicide in Pottstown. It was around 11:30 p.m. Monday when the gunshots rang out at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets. John Santos says he was just finishing up work nearby. He didn't hear those gunshots,...
Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police
A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Police, County Investigate Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A double homicide that involved gun shots occurred Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at about 11:30 p.m. at Fourth and Johnson streets in the borough, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced. Two male victims, ages 18- and 17-years-old respectively, were found at the scene near a vehicle that Pottstown Police said had been driven by one of the pair.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID victim of fatal crash on Route 422 in Amity
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A Birdsboro woman died late Tuesday morning, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer in eastern Berks County, according to the police. Justine Twardowski was traveling north on River Bridge Road in Amity Township, crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 422, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said.
2 teens killed in Pottstown shooting
Montgomery County authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottstown Monday night that left two young men dead. It happened at 11:30 p.m. near Fourth and Johnson streets.
Man Wanted In Connection With Bucks County Walmart Theft: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man in connection with a retail theft investigation. Warminster Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, the department said in a public release. The man is sought in connection to a theft at the Walmart on East...
Car crashes into central Pa. bicyclist
A female bicyclist was injured when a car crashed into her Saturday evening in Lancaster County, police said. Lititz police said the woman was headed east on East Lincoln Avenue when a vehicle making a left from East Lincoln Avenue onto North Broad Street hit her around 5:11 p.m. The...
Home Burglar On Loose After Jumping Out Of Moving Van In Botched Lehigh Valley Theft: Police
A home burglar is on the loose after jumping out of a moving van he discovered was occupied during a botched theft in the Lehigh Valley area, say authorities who are seeking clues. Officers responded to a report of a home burglary and attempted vehicle theft on the 1800 block...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 teens shot dead in Pottstown, DA says
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Multiple neighbors called 911 when gunshots rang out around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fourth and Johnson streets, said the county district attorney's office. "I was woken up by about six gunshots," said Sekema Gentles,...
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.Two teenagers, 17 and 18 years old, were found shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
Bulldozer crushes 81-year-old man to death in central Pa.
An 81-year-old tree worker was pronounced dead after a bulldozer ran him over Monday in Lancaster County, authorities said. Walter Shirk, of Ephrata, was working in a wooded area of a West Cocalico Township farm when he was killed around 3:15 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Worker who collapsed rescued from roof at construction site in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A worker was rescued from the rooftop at a construction site in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at The Hill School in Pottstown. Workers told firefighters the man was talking, then suddenly lost consciousness. First responders gave the man CPR, but they couldn't use the fire...
Lancaster County man convicted of drug delivery resulting in 2020 death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Petersburg, Lancaster County, was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy in relation to a 2020 incident, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Jeremy J. Morant, 31, was convicted in Lancaster County Court on Oct. 13, the district attorney’s office says. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
3rd suspect surrenders in deadly Roxborough High School shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say another suspect wanted in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School has turned himself in. Troy Fletcher, 15, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He's charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the ambush last month. Two other suspects were arrested last week.
Chester County police find more than 100 stolen political signs in dumpster
Police say an Apple AirTag allowed them to trace the reported missing political candidate signs to a shopping center.
WFMZ-TV Online
Home burglarized in Lower Saucon Township; money stolen
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a daytime burglary in Lower Saucon Township. People broke into a home on Woodfield Drive sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., police said. They got in through a kitchen window, then ransacked the house and made off with about $2,000, investigators...
Teen Disappeared Off Central Pennsylvania Front Porch Days Ago: Police
A 14-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Oct. 15, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced on Monday afternoon. Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., the police detailing the release. "Savion's family is...
