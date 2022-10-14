ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Reward offered in search for Reading homicide suspect

READING, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County are renewing the call for information in the search for a man suspected in a deadly shooting over the summer. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez may still be in the eastern Pennsylvania area, Reading police said Monday. A $10,000 reward is being offered for...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner trying to locate Reading man's relatives

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in its efforts to locate a Reading man's next of kin. Angel Manuel Torres-Andradez, 51, lived in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Torres-Andradez's relatives is asked...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WFMZ-TV Online

Daily Voice

Reading Man Stole Gas From Parked Cars For Months: Police

A Reading man stole gas from parked cars across Berks County for weeks, according to a report by the Reading Eagle. Jeremy R. Griffith-Cardinal, 30, was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 after Central Berks Regional police said he was caught trying to steal copper coils from a property in Oley Township, the outlet reported.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID victim of fatal crash on Route 422 in Amity

AMITY TWP., Pa. — A Birdsboro woman died late Tuesday morning, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer in eastern Berks County, according to the police. Justine Twardowski was traveling north on River Bridge Road in Amity Township, crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 422, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Car crashes into central Pa. bicyclist

A female bicyclist was injured when a car crashed into her Saturday evening in Lancaster County, police said. Lititz police said the woman was headed east on East Lincoln Avenue when a vehicle making a left from East Lincoln Avenue onto North Broad Street hit her around 5:11 p.m. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

CBS Philly

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.Two teenagers, 17 and 18 years old, were found shot. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Worker who collapsed rescued from roof at construction site in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A worker was rescued from the rooftop at a construction site in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at The Hill School in Pottstown. Workers told firefighters the man was talking, then suddenly lost consciousness. First responders gave the man CPR, but they couldn't use the fire...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3rd suspect surrenders in deadly Roxborough High School shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say another suspect wanted in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School has turned himself in. Troy Fletcher, 15, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He's charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the ambush last month. Two other suspects were arrested last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home burglarized in Lower Saucon Township; money stolen

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- Authorities are investigating a daytime burglary in Lower Saucon Township. People broke into a home on Woodfield Drive sometime between 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., police said. They got in through a kitchen window, then ransacked the house and made off with about $2,000, investigators...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA

