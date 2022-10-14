Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
MedicalXpress
New biotechnology combines targeted and immune therapies to kill treatment-resistant cancer cells
Targeted therapies specifically attach to and hinder cancer-causing proteins, but cancer cells can quickly evolve to thwart their action. A second drug class, immunotherapies, harnesses the immune system to attack cancer cells, but these agents often cannot "see" the disease-causing changes happening inside cancer cells, which look normal from the outside.
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia
Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
labroots.com
Cell Adhesion Molecules in Immune and Cancer Therapy
The immune system plays a dual role in inflammation and cancer development. Immune system effector cells rapidly recognize and kill malignant cells; meanwhile, immune system-mediated inflammation regulates various cell functions, suppresses the antitumor response, and influences subsequent treatment[1]. Cell adhesion molecules act in the form of receptor-ligand binding. They are...
cancernetwork.com
GPRC5D-Targeted CAR T-Cells Demonstrate Promising Activity in Heavily Pretreated Multiple Myeloma
GPRC5D appears to be an active, promising target for CAR T-cell product MCARH109 in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. GPRC5D-targeted CAR T-cell product, MCARH109, was investigated at 4 dose levels in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma including those who had relapsed following B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) therapy, and was found to demonstrate promising activity, according to data from a phase 1 study (NCT04555551) published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
News-Medical.net
Study reveals how a cell signaling molecule can help oral cancer cells acquire high motility
The process of metastasis is when cancer cells gain motility and spread to other sites of the body. Because this is one of the main causes of cancer-related deaths, researchers have aimed to develop therapeutic strategies that can block metastasis. In a recent article published in Cell Reports, a team led by researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) describe how a cell signaling molecule called transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) can help oral cancer cells acquire such dangerous motility.
Medical News Today
Skin and brain cancers: New discovery may help improve treatment
Cancer encompasses a wide variety of types. Treatment options vary, and some forms of cancer can be fatal. Understanding the underlying mechanisms of cancer growth can be vital to developing treatment. A recent cell study has highlighted a mechanism of action that may influence cancer development. Cancer is a disease...
survivornet.com
The Drug Zejula Shows Important Long-Term, Progression-Free Survival Benefit For Patients With Advanced Ovarian Cancer
PARP inhibitors are a class of drugs that treat ovarian cancer at the genetic level. Maintenance therapy is intended to prolong the time that a patient is cancer free, or prevent or postpone cancer from worsening. Zejula maintenance therapy (a type of PARP inhibitor) conferred clinically significant benefit versus placebo...
survivornet.com
Have You Recently Been Diagnosed With Lung Cancer? Make Sure Comprehensive Biomarker Testing Is A Part Of Your Care Plan.
Testing Can Get You To The Best Lung Cancer Treatment. Comprehensive biomarker testing checks the lung tumor for gene mutations that might respond to targeted therapy. Genetic testing of the lung tumor is typically for people with stage 4, non-small cell, non-squamous cell lung cancer. If your doctor doesn’t mention...
Moderna teams up with Merck for personalized vaccine against skin cancer
Moderna Inc., the company that shot to fame after developing the vaccine for COVID-19, has teamed up with the pharmaceutical giant, Merck, to develop a personalized vaccine against skin cancer, CNBC reported. If successful, the vaccine will be used in high-risk patients of melanoma, the deadliest known skin cancer. The...
cgtlive.com
Iovance Advances Another TIL Therapy in Melanoma and NSCLC
The first patient dosed with IOV-4001 has completed the safety observation period. Iovance Biotherapeutics has dosed the first patient and completed the safety observation period in its phase 1/2 IOV-GM1-201 trial (NCT05361174) of IOV-4001, the company’s tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy for the intended treatment of previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or advanced melanoma.1.
targetedonc.com
Greater Understanding of the Biology of NSCLC Propels Treatment Options Forward
Prior to the 20th Annual Winter Lung Cancer Conference, Mark A. Socinski, MD, spoke with Targeted Therapies in Oncology about expectations for the upcoming meeting and major topics in non–small cell lung cancer. Patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) have an ever-expanding group of treatments available for specific...
ajmc.com
Robotic Surgery Offers Potential New Strategy for Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma Resection
A new report consolidates existing research on hilar cholangiocarcinoma resection, but finds more work is needed to better evaluate the efficacy of robotic surgery in these patients. Robotic surgery may be the best option for patients in need of highly complex surgical resection operations for hilar cholangiocarcinoma (HC), but a...
Europe Approves First CAR T-Cell Therapy For B-Cell Lymphoma In 30 Years to Improve Upon Standard of Care
The European Commission approved Kite Pharma's, a Gilead Sciences Inc GILD Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL). The approval covers patients who relapse within 12 months of completion or are refractory to first-line chemoimmunotherapy. The approval is based on results from the...
MedicalXpress
Cancer-seeking molecular delivery system could boost immunotherapy drug, research finds
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University have demonstrated a promising new approach to delivering immunotherapy agents to fight cancer. The approach involves tethering an immunotherapy agent called a STING agonist to an acid-seeking molecule called pHLIP (pH-low insertion peptide). The pHLIP molecules target the high acidity of cancerous tumors, delivering their immunotherapy cargo directly to cells in the tumor microenvironment. Once delivered, the STING agonists engage the body's innate immune response to fight the tumor.
