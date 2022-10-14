Read full article on original website
Homecoming parade to impact traffic, parking in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb police are alerting drivers to impacts of traveling and parking throughout the city on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 a.m. to about 1 p.m., because Western Illinois University is holding its Homecoming Parade. Parade participants will be lining up on W. Jefferson St. starting...
2 construction workers killed, trooper injured in Scott's Law violations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured and two construction workers are dead after two Scott's Law violations on Tuesday. The incidents happened less than an hour apart. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials say the first happened around 7:25 a.m. near US Route 45 and...
Local manufacturers show youth career possibilities
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — As part of National Manufacturing Month this October, the Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF) and its partners are celebrating and bringing awareness for the need for a skilled workforce to fill positions in the industry. The groups are hosting manufacturing tours of Gardner...
Flu vaccine clinics this week in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The McDonough County Health Department is hoping to help you say Boo to the flu and COVID-19 this fall through its annual Western Illinois University, WIU, vaccination clinics. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a flu clinic will be from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all current and...
City of Macomb offers Basic Needs Non-Profit Grant Program
Macomb, IL (KHQA) — The COVID-19 pandemic made it more of a challenge for local non-profit organizations to provide adequate support to those in need. But through some funding, the City of Macomb has launched the Basic Needs Non-Profit Grant program to help some of those organizations out. "The...
Wrong candidate name appears on Illinois county's ballot
SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election officials in Schuyler County are now facing criticism from GOP lawmakers after putting the wrong name on vote-by-mail ballots. Voters received ballots with former Republican candidate Peggy Hubbard on them instead of current nominee Kathy Salvi for United States Senator. Illinois State Board...
