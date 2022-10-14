Read full article on original website
Oratory nips New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Senior Patrick Feit’s second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Oratory over New Providence in Summit. Senior keeper Kal Mitchell came up with five saves for Oratory (6-7-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Junior goalie Steven Parker made six saves for New Providence (4-8-2). The...
Mount St. Dominic over New Providence - Girls soccer recap (PHOTOS)
Frankie Mansfield made two saves as Mount St. Dominic cruised to a 4-0 shutout victory over New Providence in West Caldwell. Gianna Camporeale dished out two assists for Mount St. Dominic (9-7). Amanda Galasso and Caitlin Caufield scored goals in the victory. New Providence (4-11-1) finished with just two shots...
Lenape Valley edges Morris Tech - Boys soccer recap
Juan Panesso Osorio converted a pass from Nico Madrid as Lenape Valley won on the road, 1-0, over Morris Tech. Tim Vanklingeren saved four shots to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (8-6), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Morris Tech is now 3-9. The N.J. High School...
Boys Soccer: No. 7 Ramsey tops Indian Hills
Luke Ernst and Hector Andrade each found the back of the net to lead Ramsey, the No. 7-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Indian Hills in Oakland. Carson Deas and Lucas Chung each notched assists in the win for Ramsey. The N.J. High School...
Newton over North Hunterdon - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinal boys soccer recap
Zach Robinson scored a goal as second-seeded Newton gained control during the shootout in a victory over sixth-seeded North Hunterdon in Newton. Robinson scored the lone goal of regulation for Newton (11-2-1). Newton scored four times in the shootout compared to one goal from North Hunterdon (6-8-1). Newton will advance...
Cresskill over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap
Ariel Bacalu made four saves in net to lead a strong defensive effort from Cresskill during its 3-1 victory over Midland Park in Cresskill. Maddie Morgan and Alyssa Shick chipped in one goal and one assist for Cresskill (5-10). Emmi Barkan also finished with one goal and one assist. Midland...
Caldwell, West Essex play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Caldwell is 8-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you...
Paramus Catholic and Holy Angels play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Paramus Catholic scored two goals in the first half but Holy Angels would respond with two of their own in the second as the contest ended in a 2-2 tie in Demarest. Lilyanna Potts and Xenaya Medina scored goals for Holy Angels (5-9-2). Jennifer Haemmerle made four saves as Holy...
Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap
Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O’Brien had three saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Morris County Tournament boys soccer semifinals roundup, Oct. 18
Giuseppe Milelli paced third-seeded Delbarton with one goal and one assist in its 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Morris Hills in the semifinals of the Morris County Tournament in Mount Olive. Nate Zimmermnan, Luca Tusche, Kyle Son and Andrew Casiano added one goal each in the victory. Tyrese Brown scored the...
Verona over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Rienecker and Sam Rizzi led with a goal and an assist apiece as Verona won at home, 4-0, over Clifton. Chloe Theilmeier and Hayden Garrett each added a goal for Verona (9-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Clifton is now 5-11. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Donovan Catholic edges Henry Hudson in OT - Boys soccer recap
Peyton Calvetto connected in overtime, his second goal of the day, as Donovan Catholic won on the road, 4-3, over Henry Hudson. Calvetto scored the first goal of the game, followed by two goals by Matt Fletcher, for a 3-1 halftime lead for Donovan Catholic (4-9). Jesse Jacobs, Evan Buzzanco...
Lyndhurst wins in double overtime over North Arlington - Girls soccer recap
Madison Weaver and Kayla Carrino knocked in a goal apiece as Lyndhurst won in double overtime, 2-1, over North Arlington in Lyndhurst. Skyler Montillo added an assist for Lyndhurst (9-6-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (11-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Lewis’s hat trick leads Central Regional past Shore - Girls soccer recap
Hannah Lewis scored the game’s only three goals to spark Central Regional to a 3-0 victory over Shore in a Shore Conference game in West Long Branch. Lewis gave Central (10-4-1) a 1-0 halftime lead and then connected twice in the second half, with assists coming from Makenna Leszczynski, Samantha Versnel, McGee Ashley and Emma Harmon.
Torres’ monster game leads Bergen Catholic boys soccer past DePaul
Javier Torres struck for five goals as Bergen Catholic rolled past DePaul for an 8-1 win in Wayne. Tyler Ferris had one goal and three assists and Sebastian Ortega tallied four assists for Bergen Catholic. Nico Angione and Daniel Debono each added goals for Bergen Catholic, too, as seven different players found the stat sheet.
Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute as Bordentown was able to secure a 1-0 victory over New Egypt in Bordentown. Austin Theil was credited with the assist as DeLorenzo gave Bordentown (12-3) the lead in the second half. Ethan Beauchemin made five saves...
Caldwell over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Jordan Catrambone led the way for Caldwell with two goals in its 3-0 win over Dover in Dover. Aidan Felton added one goal in the victory. Zach Natt saved five shots for Caldwell. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap
Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Brearley over Roselle - Boys soccer recap
Dylan Sousa led with two goals while David Lopes added a goal and an assist as Brearley won on the road, 4-0, over Roselle. Matthew Ruiz rounded out the scoring for Brearley (11-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Roselle is now 3-11. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
