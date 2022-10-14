ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogota, NJ

NJ.com

Oratory nips New Providence - Boys soccer recap

Senior Patrick Feit's second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Oratory over New Providence in Summit. Senior keeper Kal Mitchell came up with five saves for Oratory (6-7-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Junior goalie Steven Parker made six saves for New Providence (4-8-2).
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley edges Morris Tech - Boys soccer recap

Juan Panesso Osorio converted a pass from Nico Madrid as Lenape Valley won on the road, 1-0, over Morris Tech. Tim Vanklingeren saved four shots to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (8-6), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Morris Tech is now 3-9.
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: No. 7 Ramsey tops Indian Hills

Luke Ernst and Hector Andrade each found the back of the net to lead Ramsey, the No. 7-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Indian Hills in Oakland. Carson Deas and Lucas Chung each notched assists in the win for Ramsey.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap

Ariel Bacalu made four saves in net to lead a strong defensive effort from Cresskill during its 3-1 victory over Midland Park in Cresskill. Maddie Morgan and Alyssa Shick chipped in one goal and one assist for Cresskill (5-10). Emmi Barkan also finished with one goal and one assist.
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley over Newton - Girls soccer recap

Cassis Yappen and Maya McClean recorded one goal each for Lenape Valley in its 2-0 win over Newton in Stanhope. Riely O'Brien had three saves in the win.
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Verona over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Brooke Rienecker and Sam Rizzi led with a goal and an assist apiece as Verona won at home, 4-0, over Clifton. Chloe Theilmeier and Hayden Garrett each added a goal for Verona (9-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Clifton is now 5-11.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap

Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Torres’ monster game leads Bergen Catholic boys soccer past DePaul

Javier Torres struck for five goals as Bergen Catholic rolled past DePaul for an 8-1 win in Wayne. Tyler Ferris had one goal and three assists and Sebastian Ortega tallied four assists for Bergen Catholic. Nico Angione and Daniel Debono each added goals for Bergen Catholic, too, as seven different players found the stat sheet.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute as Bordentown was able to secure a 1-0 victory over New Egypt in Bordentown. Austin Theil was credited with the assist as DeLorenzo gave Bordentown (12-3) the lead in the second half. Ethan Beauchemin made five saves
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell over Dover - Boys soccer recap

Jordan Catrambone led the way for Caldwell with two goals in its 3-0 win over Dover in Dover. Aidan Felton added one goal in the victory. Zach Natt saved five shots for Caldwell.
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap

Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Brearley over Roselle - Boys soccer recap

Dylan Sousa led with two goals while David Lopes added a goal and an assist as Brearley won on the road, 4-0, over Roselle. Matthew Ruiz rounded out the scoring for Brearley (11-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Roselle is now 3-11.
ROSELLE, NJ
