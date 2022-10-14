Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
What time is the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election, Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate. The two are set to meet...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Did You Receive a Check in the Mail From Illinois' Comptroller? Don't Throw it Out — it's Your Tax Rebate
Did you recently receive a, perhaps, unexpected check in the mail from Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza? It may be in the amount of $50, $100 or even more. You may not have known it was arriving, or filled out the form to get it. But it's real: It's your...
koamnewsnow.com
Illinois recommends statewide mask usage yet again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois is once again asking citizens to mask up beginning Friday, October 21. Previously, the state encouraged only non-vaccinated citizens to mask up; now, the wording has changed to include all citizens. “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois’ first cannabis infuser company opens in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ first social equity cannabis infuser company is opening its doors and it’s happening in Central Illinois. Tuesday afternoon, Krown LLC in Pekin became the first operational cannabis infuser company, under Illinois’ 2019 Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. “This industry was poised...
Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals
CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
foxillinois.com
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
What to Know About the Illinois REAL ID and When You Might Need To Have One By
By the middle of next year, Illinois residents will need to have a REAL ID-compliant identification card or driver's license in order to fly domestically if they do not have a passport or passport card. But what is the REAL ID, and how do residents know if their ID is...
Deadline to file for Illinois tax rebates Monday
Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 is the last day for Illinoisans to submit information to get their income tax rebate for the 2021 filing year.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Illinois deadline to claim $700 one-time direct tax rebate payments is just two days away
Illinois residents have two days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates aimed to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The tax rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan and passed the legislature earlier this year. The bill sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their 2021 taxes to help with increased costs caused by both the pandemic and high inflation.
Will This Be The Last November Iowa & Illinois Will Have To Change Our Clocks?
We're only a few weeks away from "fall back" and there are several tips that Iowans & Illinoisians can use to adapt to the time change. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending in the fall is that we gain an hour of sleep. The stinky part is that we lose an hour of daylight so it's already dark as pitch on your drive home from work at 5:30.
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Indiana direct tax rebate check payments worth up to $325 arriving any day now
Over 1.7 million eligible Indiana residents are expected to receive up to $325 through taxpayer refund checks in the upcoming weeks, with all deliveries expected by Nov. 1. Residents who filed their taxes in 2020 are eligible for a $125 taxpayer refund, which will also automatically qualify them for an additional $200 refund, according to the state. The payments are expected to come either as two separate checks, one check combined with a direct deposit payment, or as one check equaling $325. Joint filers can receive up to $650.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
Tennessee man finds TWRA hidden camera on his property: Are they allowed to watch you?
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
