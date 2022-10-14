Read full article on original website
Related
Person of interest in gruesome deaths of 4 friends in Oklahoma arrested in Florida, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A person of interest in a homicide investigation in Oklahoma, where four friends went missing and were later found shot and severely dismembered in a river, was arrested in Central Florida Tuesday, according to police. Police in Okmulgee, a city located about 40 miles south of...
New video shows Gabby Petito in grocery store before she was killed
Newly-released surveillance video shows what investigators believe is the last time Gabby Petito was seen alive. In the video, Petito and Brian Laundrie are seen at a Whole Foods store in Wyoming on August 27, 2021. Investigators believe the pair visited the grocery store just hours before Laundrie killed Petito. After leaving the grocery store, investigators believe the two got onto Highway 89 leading to the Grand Teton National Forest campsite. Petito's remains would be found about 30 miles north of the campsite. Laundrie confessed to killing Petito in a note he left behind before taking his own life.
Arizona father speaks out after saving daughter's life
Steve Jorgensen was playing with his daughter outdoors when a storm moved through the Valley. Then, lightning struck, and Jorgensen put his military medical training into good use. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
Suspected serial killer with ties to Arizona arrested in California
Wesley Brownlee was arrested by Stockton police and named as a suspect in the serial killings of five men in that Central California city as well as a murder and non-deadly shooting in Oakland. Police said he was "out hunting" another victim when he was apprehended. Brownlee has ties to Arizona as he was cited for failing to stop at a port of entry.
Drug treatment center in Scottsdale takes unique approach for fentanyl detox
PHOENIX - The opioid epidemic in Arizona, and across the country, is killing thousands of people every year, and a medical center in Scottsdale is hoping to help people overcome addiction or detox from drug use with a unique approach. The use of opiates, especially fentanyl, can be deadly. "If...
Idaho woman breaks state record with ‘monster’ 3-foot long trout catch
When Hailey Thomas and her family headed to a renowned lake in Idaho to fish and enjoy a beautiful afternoon, she never thought she’d come home a state record holder. Despite the beautiful weather, Hailey and her husband Shane, himself a veteran angler and former state-record holder, weren’t having much luck on Henrys Lake, according to the Idaho Fish and Game Department. They decided to raise the anchor and try again somewhere else on the lake, but then Hailey hooked something. And it was heavy.
Restoring memories: Florida photographer describes how to save Hurricane Ian flood damaged photos
A Fort Myers photographer is putting her talents to use helping families salvage photos damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge and debris. Photographer Krista Kowalczyk and owner of Impressions Photography has helped dozens of families recover photos damaged by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida and has tips for others who hope to save their photographs.
Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why
The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.
Maricopa Community Colleges offering course for those who want to work at semiconductor factories
PHOENIX - Tech companies are moving out of California’s Silicon Valley, and migrating to Arizona’s growing Silicon Desert. These days, industry titans are setting up shops in the Phoenix area, creating thousands of new jobs, and establishing Arizona's status as a worldwide technological hub. Currently, both Intel and...
