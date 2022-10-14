Newly-released surveillance video shows what investigators believe is the last time Gabby Petito was seen alive. In the video, Petito and Brian Laundrie are seen at a Whole Foods store in Wyoming on August 27, 2021. Investigators believe the pair visited the grocery store just hours before Laundrie killed Petito. After leaving the grocery store, investigators believe the two got onto Highway 89 leading to the Grand Teton National Forest campsite. Petito's remains would be found about 30 miles north of the campsite. Laundrie confessed to killing Petito in a note he left behind before taking his own life.

