Troup County, GA

New video shows Gabby Petito in grocery store before she was killed

Newly-released surveillance video shows what investigators believe is the last time Gabby Petito was seen alive. In the video, Petito and Brian Laundrie are seen at a Whole Foods store in Wyoming on August 27, 2021. Investigators believe the pair visited the grocery store just hours before Laundrie killed Petito. After leaving the grocery store, investigators believe the two got onto Highway 89 leading to the Grand Teton National Forest campsite. Petito's remains would be found about 30 miles north of the campsite. Laundrie confessed to killing Petito in a note he left behind before taking his own life.
WYOMING STATE
Arizona father saves 12-year-old girl after she was struck by lightning

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old Arizona girl who survived a lightning strike is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday. Dr. Kevin Foster, a surgeon at Valleywise Health, said the girl was playing outside on Oct. 15 in the West Valley when she was either hit by lightning or a strike occurred right next to her.
PHOENIX, AZ
Suspected serial killer with ties to Arizona arrested in California

Wesley Brownlee was arrested by Stockton police and named as a suspect in the serial killings of five men in that Central California city as well as a murder and non-deadly shooting in Oakland. Police said he was "out hunting" another victim when he was apprehended. Brownlee has ties to Arizona as he was cited for failing to stop at a port of entry.
STOCKTON, CA
Idaho woman breaks state record with ‘monster’ 3-foot long trout catch

When Hailey Thomas and her family headed to a renowned lake in Idaho to fish and enjoy a beautiful afternoon, she never thought she’d come home a state record holder. Despite the beautiful weather, Hailey and her husband Shane, himself a veteran angler and former state-record holder, weren’t having much luck on Henrys Lake, according to the Idaho Fish and Game Department. They decided to raise the anchor and try again somewhere else on the lake, but then Hailey hooked something. And it was heavy.
IDAHO STATE
Restoring memories: Florida photographer describes how to save Hurricane Ian flood damaged photos

A Fort Myers photographer is putting her talents to use helping families salvage photos damaged by Hurricane Ian storm surge and debris. Photographer Krista Kowalczyk and owner of Impressions Photography has helped dozens of families recover photos damaged by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida and has tips for others who hope to save their photographs.
FORT MYERS, FL
Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why

The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.
YUMA, AZ

