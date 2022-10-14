The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Super windy day for today!! Sustained winds out of the northwest will bring very chilly air across our region, and will remain between 20-30 mph. This will allow for gusts to reach into the 40s and 50s. With these strong wind gusts, trees and power lines can fall making travel difficult and dangerous. Northwest winds also create chilly conditions for today. Our high will only reach around 43 degrees.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO