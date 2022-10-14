Police are expanding their reach in the manhunt for a possible California serial killer. The police chief in Stockton helped pass out flyers yesterday showing a person of interest captured on surveillance cameras. The chief visited homeless camp sites yesterday and spoke to people about safety. Four of the seven victims shot since April of last year were living on the street. Six men have died and one woman survived. Officers are also working with Chicago Police to see if two murders there in 2018 are connected.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO