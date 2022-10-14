Read full article on original website
Journey bringing tour to Stockton with special guest Toto
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour to Stockton. The rock band will be joined by Toto as special guests at the Stockton Arena on April 23, 2023. The Stockton tour stop is one of many shows Journey added. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers […]
CBS News
Wicked Wednesdays in Stockton!
Wicked Wednesdays are BACK this year at Yosemite Meat Market in Stockton! Over 15 vendors are joining the FREE event, with food, drinks, desserts, candles, jewelry, crystals, ceramics, succulents, plants, vintage apparel, vinyl records, and a pumpkin patch! Jose Alonso's business is Cuco, etc., and he joins Tina to tell us more!
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Los Banos, CA
The city of Los Banos or Los Baños, found in the central crossroads of California, is part of Merced County, on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley. In Spanish, the term means “the baths,” inspired by the spring that created the wetlands on the west side of San Joaquin Valley.
Toys ‘R’ Us comes back to the Bay Area
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you are in luck, as Macy's stores across the Bay Area will be debuting new shops in San Francisco and San Jose on Saturday, according to a press release from Macy's.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA
Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
mercedcountytimes.com
talo-American Lodge in Merced hosts its first-ever car show
It was a normal Sunday morning in the rest of Merced, but outside the Italo American Lodge on 18th and U, it was like a scene straight out of an old Hollywood movie. The street was lined with freshly waxed muscle cars and hot rods while golden oldies blared from speakers in the background. It was the lodge’s first ever car show, organized by lodge president Michael Bandoni.
SFist
Bay Area 7-Eleven Sells Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $247M
On Friday, one of two winning tickets for the CA Mega Millions lottery was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose — leaving the two players to split the $494M Mega Millions jackpot evenly, each of them now entitled to a massive $247M prize. Back...
Progressive Rail Roading
Rail authority OKs land purchase agreement for Valley Link project
The Tri-Valley–San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority's board last week approved the final purchase agreement with the city of Tracy, California, for 200 acres to be used for the Valley Link rail project. The land will serve as the location of a green hydrogen production facility that will support...
Los Baños Enterprise
Whale watching tour boat owner enters Los Banos mayor’s race as write-in candidate
“Captain Jim” Davis, a LBPD volunteer wants to “end the division…in our city government”. With less than a month before the November 8th election and after ballots have been mailed out, Los Banos resident Jim Davis entered the race for mayor as a certified write-in candidate on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Fliers are being distributed which refer to him as “Captain Jim Davis”. According to Darlene Ingersoll, Merced County Registrar of Voters confirmed Davis filed his required paperwork to be a certified write-in candidate, which will allow votes for him to be counted.
B.F. Sisk Dam project gets funding from Biden administration
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Biden-Harris Administration will be giving millions of dollars to fund a major project to increase the capacity of Merced County’s B.F. Sisk Dam. On Monday, officials from the Department of Interior announced that $25 million will go toward that B.F. Sisk Dam Raise and Reservoir Expansion Project. The project […]
Winning lottery ticket in $494 Mega Millions game is sold in Bay Area, officials say
A San Jose lottery player matched all six numbers in the $494 Mega Millions jackpot.
Hundreds gather in Turlock to mourn Merced family’s death
Hundreds of people gathered in Turlock to mourn the family that was kidnapped and killed in Merced earlier this month. “We are just here to show the family there now, they’re not in this alone,” said Mani Grewal, Stanislaus County Supervisor. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, now lay in peace […]
25newsnow.com
Funeral services held for Calif. family kidnapped, killed
TURLOCK, Calif. (KFSN) - The funeral services for an 8-month-old girl, her parents and her uncle were held Saturday, just over a week after their bodies were found in a California orchard. Family, friends and community members gathered to honor the lives of Amandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur and...
Kristin Smart Update: Paul Flores convicted of killing Cal Poly student in 1996
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — More than 26 years since college student and Stockton native, Kristin Smart disappeared, the long-time suspect in the case has been found guilty of killing her. A jury found Paul Flores guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder. Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years...
ksro.com
Police Extend Search for California Serial Killer
Police are expanding their reach in the manhunt for a possible California serial killer. The police chief in Stockton helped pass out flyers yesterday showing a person of interest captured on surveillance cameras. The chief visited homeless camp sites yesterday and spoke to people about safety. Four of the seven victims shot since April of last year were living on the street. Six men have died and one woman survived. Officers are also working with Chicago Police to see if two murders there in 2018 are connected.
KCRA.com
Structure catches fire in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A structure fire in Stockton is causing a massive plume of smoke. The fire is on North Stockton and West Lindsay streets. There are several Stockton Fire Department personnel trying to extinguish the fire. It is unknown what caused the fire. This is a developing story....
KSBW.com
Stockton serial killings: Everything we know and don't know so far about the victims and suspect
Five recent shooting deaths in Stockton — and one in Oakland last year — appear to be connected, prompting police to call the incidents a "series of killings." Along with the five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
‘He was out hunting’: Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police said they have arrested a man suspected of killing at least six men and wounding a woman in Northern California. Authorities believe that Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was out searching for another victim when he was captured by police around 2 a.m. Saturday in Stockton, California, according to KCRA.
kmvt
Daughter of California serial killer victim says she’s ‘still not over it yet’
STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) – The daughter of one of the victim’s of a California serial killer spoke out about her father’s murder, saying she’s “still not over it yet.”. Inez Vazquez opened up earlier this week about the pain she still feels thinking about her...
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
