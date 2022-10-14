Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Samsung Has Begun Work On Its First-Gen Smart Ring
Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring that will serve as a health and fitness tracker. According to the Korean media, the product doesn’t yet have a name but the company has begun its development. It has reached out to multiple suppliers for sourcing parts and modules for the product.
Android Headlines
Google Could Face Its Fourth Billion-Dollar Fine From The EU
Google is a massive company, which means that it’s no stranger to antitrust fines. The search giant could be facing another one of those lawsuits from the EU, and it’s a big one. The EU wants to fine Google for antitrust practices with its advertising platform. The EU...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Mini Remains A Possibility, Not A Probability
The Google Pixel 7 Mini arrival is still a possibility, but it probably won’t happen. Beat with us, there’s a lot to talk about here. The Pixel 7 series source codes appeared recently, and new info started flowing. A developer, Kuba Wojciechowski, has been digging around the code, and found some interesting information.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Review: Bigger, Better, And Bolder
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is bigger, better, and bolder... but also a bit pricier. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is a big refresh on what is arguably the best-selling wearable fitness tracker series in the world. Xiaomi’s smart bands are synonymous with fitness trackers for quite some time now. And for good reason, they have the right features, bright colorful displays, and are priced extremely well. Oh and Xiaomi’s Mi Fitness app is as good as things can get in the Android world. Let’s dive into the review to see if the new features on the Smart Band 7 Pro are worthy of your hard-earned cash.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 Widely Getting October Update In The US
Samsung released the October 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 a few days back. This week, the new security update is widely rolling out to both carrier-locked and unlocked units in the US. The October SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for the...
Android Headlines
Samsung To Make MicroLED Displays For AR Devices
Samsung reportedly prefers MicroLED displays over OLED displays for AR (augmented reality) headsets. The need for high luminance or brightness on AR devices makes MicroLED panels an ideal solution, a company executive recently revealed. OLED panels don’t allow for the development of new LED tech to realize this brightness need, Korean publication The Elec cites Samsung Display group leader Kim Min-woo as saying. Kim was speaking at the MicroLED Display Workshop industry event in the South Korean capital of Seoul last week.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold May Feature A Side-Facing Fingerprint Scanner
According to a new rumor, both the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This information has been revealed by lines of code, spotted by 9to5Google. Google Pixel Fold to offer a side-facing fingerprint scanner. This code has been designed to test the UI of...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Watch 5 Series On Verizon Gets Oct. Security Update
The Galaxy Watch 5 series on Verizon appears to be getting an October security patch update today, 9To5Google reports. Samsung doesn’t explain in-depth what the update includes but it is reported that it doesn’t seem to be anything new or noteworthy. Or at least not that’s entirely noticeable.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 & Flip 3 Get New Android 13 Beta Updates Before Stable Release
Samsung is gearing up to release the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy S22 series later this month. There are hints that the update may come early next week. Meanwhile, the company has rolled out a new One UI 5.0 beta to the Galaxy S22 phones. This is the fifth beta build, and likely the last before the stable rollout.
Android Headlines
You Can't Disable The Heart Rate Sensor On The Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is out, and people are liking this device. It brings a mix of fitness features through its Fitbit integration, but one feature seems to be a bit intrusive. According to 9To5Google, you cannot disable the heart rate sensor on the Pixel Watch. Android Headlines did a...
Android Headlines
TaskVerse: Seeking Android Users For A Paid Task
Freelancing has been a significant source of income and a sector that enables most individuals to gain online experience. Freelancers mostly look for clients on online platforms or freelancing accounts.There are various online platforms where freelancers can interact with their respective clients to find the tasks posted by the clients.
Android Headlines
How To Take A Screenshot On The Google Pixel Watch
Some smartwatch makers have made it easy to take a screenshot. For instance, Samsung and Apple allow you to do this by pressing the two buttons on the side of the watch together, and boom, you’ve got a screenshot. For Google, it’s not that simple. It actually took me a bit to figure this one out, so once I did, I figured I should share it with you all.
Android Headlines
Chrome For Tablets Is Getting A New Redesign
Google has been updating Chrome for desktops and for mobile phones, but tablets have been left in the dust. However, that changes today. Google is delivering a useful redesign for Chrome on tablets. This should come as no surprise, as Google has been working on improving Android on tablets since...
Android Headlines
DualSense Edge Pre-Orders Start Oct. 25 With A Launch In January
Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5 will have open pre-orders starting next week Tuesday, October 25. Sony has confirmed that pre-orders for the DualSense Edge will be live next week in an official blog post. However, it doesn’t look like the controller will be ready in time for the holidays. Sony says the DualSense Edge will arrive on January 26 of 2023.
Android Headlines
Motorola's Rollable Phone Concept Takes The Vertical Approach
Motorola seems to be working on a rollable smartphone as well. The company has decided to show off its work in progress. If you check out the GIF below, you’ll see Motorola’s rollable phone concept. Motorola’s rollable phone concept extends its display vertically, unlike others. Unlike pretty...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Spotted With Next-Gen Snapdragon Processor
Rumors are that Samsung wants to use Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon processor on the Galaxy S23 series globally, ditching its in-house Exynos solutions. While we don’t yet have confirmation on that, we now know that the US variants of the upcoming Galaxy flagships will definitely not switch to Exynos. The base Galaxy S23 model for the US (model number SM-S911U) recently appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench revealing a few key details.
Android Headlines
You Can Now Transfer Your Netflix Profile To A New Account
Tired of people freeloading off of your Netflix account? Well, they can now take their profiles and transfer them to a new Netflix account with no hassle. The company is rolling out this new feature that will let people seamlessly move their profile to a new account. Let’s face it,...
Android Headlines
Samsung Readying Galaxy M54 With Snapdragon 888 SoC
Leaks and rumors about Samsung’s Galaxy A54 for 2023 have been doing rounds for some time now. Today, we have the first report about the Galaxy M54 courtesy of the Vietnamese YouTube channel The Pixel (via). Rumored specs of the upcoming M-series hint at a pretty compelling premium mid-ranger.
Android Headlines
Visible Offers Free Pixel Buds If You Switch & Buy Pixel 7
Verizon-owned prepaid wireless provider Visible is offering some attractive perks if you switch and buy a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. You’ll get a $200 virtual gift card and a pair of Google Pixel Buds for free. Of course, there are some terms and conditions to follow, but it’s nothing major. You should be easily able to take advantage of this promotion as long as you are open to switching to Visible.
Android Headlines
US Regulators Investigating Possible Patent Infringement By Samsung & Others
The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is investigating Samsung, Qualcomm, and TSMC over possible patent infringement. The American regulators will reportedly probe certain semiconductors and circuits manufactured by these firms. Mobile devices using those components are also on the radar of this probe. The investigation comes after a complaint from New York-based Daedalus Prime LLC, Reuters reports (via).
Comments / 0