It's difficult to see signs of a lurking recession in Bank of America's numbers. The company was the latest on Wall Street to offer a largely rosy assessment of the U.S. consumer. Spending on Bank of America's credit cards jumped 13% in the third quarter from a year earlier as consumers spent more on traveling and entertainment. Less affluent consumers are still sitting on savings five times what they were before the pandemic. And the number of cars the bank repossesses in any given month has been cut in half.

1 DAY AGO