Black Hills Pioneer
Neiman family honored with new rec path recognition
SPEARFISH – As part of the city’s inter-connected Exit 8 Rec Path project, the section between McGuigan Road, and College Lane has been dubbed, “The Sawmill Community Path,” in honor of the Neiman Sawmill property, which the section cuts through. “All of us here enjoy the...
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Hunter Veale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 13 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Hunter Veale. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
Haunting of Keystone gives people a hair-raising experience
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Creating a haunted house is hard enough but creating an entire haunted town, now that’s another story. After three years the Haunting of Keystone is back with its scary psycho circus, ghostly black plague, and eerie house of perpetual panic. The haunting is one of Keystone’s biggest Halloween events and everyone from the community comes together to give people a scary good time.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis brothers to compete at Indian National Finals Rodeo
STURGIS, S.D. – Jackson and Kashton Ford are no strangers when it comes to competing in rodeos across South Dakota. But this week, the brothers from Sturgis have an opportunity to compete on a national stage. Kashton and Jackson are gearing up to compete at the Indian National Finals...
kotatv.com
Rapid City brewery also a South Dakota farm winery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A farm winery sources at least 50% of its ingredients from South Dakota. Although Cohort Craft Brewery doesn’t make any wine, they do produce mead, which is sometimes referred to as “honey wine” because the drink is fermented honey. Since Cohort sources all of its mead ingredients from South Dakota, they are considered a farm winery.
sdpb.org
Rapid City native Rowan Grace shoots for stardom on 'The Voice'
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Rapid City native Rowan Grace is making her way forward on the hit TV show The Voice. During her blind audition, 16-year-old Grace sang Olivia Rodrigo's "traitor." The performance wowed judges and earned...
Black Hills Pioneer
Renovations to Evans Park launches community uproar
SPEARFISH — As part of the Spearfish Parks and Rec playground renovation plan, Evans Park is scheduled for equipment upgrades, which has caused major concerns throughout the community regarding the playground’s primary fixture – the rocket ship slide. “It’s not just as objective as kind of you...
kotatv.com
SD public school attendance is down statewide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Education published the state’s 2021-22 public school report card. The report provides data that helps parents, educators, and community leaders understand how their public schools perform. This year, an area of concern was the attendance rate. According...
kotatv.com
BIG event allows girls to interact with the STEM world
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday, Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons hosted their annual BIG Event at Western Dakota Technical college. The BIG event, which stands for believe in girls introduces young girls into the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math by allowing them to see how STEM can be used in various career fields.
kotatv.com
A “terrier-fying” afternoon for Tails ‘n Training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Reader beware some of the following images might be too scary for some readers! You have been warned. Dogs were scaring everyone Sunday at the 7th Annual Pooch-a-ween at Tails ‘n Training in Rapid City. The puppy event according to them, is a good way to train dogs with social interactions. Not to mention, a fun way for dogs to get into the Halloween spirit early and blow off some steam for the day.
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota
Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
kotatv.com
Viewing poverty through a “Different Lens”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People were invited to view poverty through the lens of someone else. The event called Different Lens was hosted by the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and was held with the intention of spreading community awareness. Monday’s luncheon encouraged people to understand what poverty looks like...
kotatv.com
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
KELOLAND TV
Human remains discovered on Rapid City hillside
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are working to identify human remains found on a hillside last week. The remains were found near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive on October 16. Authorities believe the remains had been on the hillside for several weeks. There were...
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon
BOX ELDER, S.D. – A little after 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Box Elder Police responded to a school bus crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. Headed westbound on Villa Drive, the Douglas School District bus stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to northbound traffic on N. Ellsworth Road. The bus collided with a minivan driven by a 68-year old Rapid City woman.
KEVN
Human remains found in west-Rapid neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police found the remains of a man in a Rapid City neighborhood -- and they say the body had been there for weeks. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive Sunday afternoon---after reports of a dead body on a nearby hill. Police determined...
kotatv.com
Sturgis City Council approves funding for continued ambulance services to Lawrence County
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday night, the Sturgis City Council approved giving more than $1,208 to the Ambulance Service to offset costs related to Lawrence County services. The city of Sturgis has had an agreement with neighboring Lawrence County for the past four years, that provides part of the county closest to Sturgis, access to their EMT services.
KELOLAND TV
The U.S. Department of Justice awards Rapid City $2 million to help reduce crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Rapid City is getting two million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice to help reduce crime. Violent crime in Rapid City hit an all-time high in the last few months. With help from this grant and community outreach programs, the City and police department hope to build partnerships to fight this crime.
