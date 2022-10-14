ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: New mail scam in Utah could cost you thousands

ROY, Utah — Scammers certainly have gotten more sophisticated over the years. Americans lose billions to cybercrooks every year. So, it may be relatively easy for us to forget some scam artists are still sending letters to their targets via old-fashioned U.S. mail. In fact, a new letter is showing up in the mailboxes of Utahns. If you handle it wrong, it could cost you thousands.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah

SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
SALINA, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Status updates on the Main Street Apartments, Moda Luxe and Sundial Tower

For a thorough list of projects in any neighborhood, Building Salt Lake Members can use the Enhanced Search function to find stories about projects in neighborhoods they’re most interested in. With a real estate market slowdown, there’s a threat that projects that had previously been approved are never constructed....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

BBQ to Empanadas – what’s new on the Utah dining scene

This makes our fourteenth check in to date this year; another installment in an ever growing compendium of what’s new in Utah for 2022. I have a feeling we’re gonna smash last year’s end of year summary which recapped 195 new restaurants reported on. As ever lemme remind you that you can follow along in more granular fashion at New In Utah – our blow by blow account of newfangled stuff as and when news arrives.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New beauty pageant comes to Utah

2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

‘Fake cop’ tries to pull over Utah woman on I-15

When driving between Draper and Murray on Interstate 15 early Friday morning, a Utah woman believes that a “fake cop” tried pulling her over. The woman named Tori says that whoever tried pulling her over at around 2 a.m. that morning was driving really aggressively and started flashing green and blue lights similar to a cop car, but that the green lights gave away that it couldn’t be a real officer.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Here's why Gov. Spencer Cox wants Utah classrooms to be cellphone-free

HOLLADAY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday said that he believes social media is negatively impacting the mental health, social connection and emotional well-being of Utah teens. "Increasingly, kids and adults are turning to social media for connections. We don't spend as much time with our families and...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults

PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Why one Utah representative wants to get rid of the Utah state sales tax on groceries

This story is sponsored by Judy Weeks Rohner. Representative Judy Weeks Rohner, R-West Valley City, believes that saving even a few dollars at the grocery store checkout line can make a big difference in the lives of all Utahns. Especially the working middle class and people who are on a fixed income. That's why Rohner is supporting a bill to get rid of the state's 1.75% sales tax on food instead of cutting personal and corporate income tax.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy